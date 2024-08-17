Melody Burns stood in the early morning sun wearing a baby blue T-shirt with “Veterans Miracle Center” emblazoned across the chest. The color matched the mask she wore, a ubiquitous sight during a pandemic that kept people inside and isolated.

Children were home from school, ballfields were quiet, and shopping malls remained closed—societal norms were no longer normal. Despite these changes, she remained steadfast, ensuring that veterans did not feel forgotten or alone. In her hands, she held a rock painted with a rainbow arching over the words “Life is Good.”

“It’s great to see the young kids having a great time, too,” she said, as they gathered toiletries, supplies, and messages of hope to pack and send as care packages to local veterans. “Even when they’re young, they understand the value of giving back and know what veterans are and what they do. It’s like a teaching tool for them.”

Melody Burns died on Thursday, Aug. 8, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was 65.

Burns was widely known as a tireless advocate for veterans. She was actively involved in several groups, particularly the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany, where she played a pivotal role in raising awareness for its cause. Burns also founded Battlefield and Beyond and was involved with organizations such as Capital Region Patriot Flight and Tri-County Council Vietnam Era Veterans.

“The passing of Melody Burns marks a tremendous loss, as her selfless dedication and tireless efforts will be deeply missed,” stated Amy Amoroso, Director of the Veteran Business Outreach Center, in an online statement. “Her impactful work will live on through the countless veterans and their families whose lives she touched.”

Burns was a familiar voice on TALK 1300 AM and WKIP Poughkeepsie and was engaged in Second Amendment advocacy, including leading the annual reading of the Constitution in Albany. Her contributions brought her into contact with many individuals who shared her values.

Burns was an active Fire Police member along with her late husband, Victor Olivett, and served on the Selkirk Fire Department’s Board of Directors. Her husband died of cancer, too, in 2019.

“Melody was an outstanding and dedicated person with an A-plus personality who would help you get anything done,” said Bill Aspiron, Selkirk Fire Commissioner. “She was just a down-to-earth good person. I am so sad to see her go.”

Burns had an active following on social media, where many described her as a selfless person for all of the endeavors in which she participated. Others continued to call her a patriot for her tireless efforts to support veterans and emergency responders.

She was also active in politics and previously served as chairperson of the Bethlehem Republican Committee.

“She was an avid listener, and she brought civility to the political process,” said longtime friend and former political candidate Joe Catalano. “She would fight vigorously for what she believed in, but at the end of the night, you would leave as friends.”

Burns is survived by her son, Richard Ward IV; her mother, Barbara Burns; and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was also a valued member of the Bethlehem Community Church in Delmar.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for noon, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bethlehem Community Church in Delmar.