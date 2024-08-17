WATERVLIET– Colonie police responded to the Schuyler Flatts Cultural Park at 9:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 for reports of a man screaming in the woods at the park.

According to reports, officers found Clarles Sedgwick, 41, who is homeless, still screaming when they arrived. A check of his name showed that he had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for Colonie Town Court.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Sedgwick was arrested after an arson investigation for a fire at Dawsons Body Works on Schuyler Lane on November 23.

At that time, Sedgwick was charged with arson – fourth degree, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor and was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on December 6. Felony arson-fourth degree is not bail eligible under State Law.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next day by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.