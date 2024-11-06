ALBANY — Republican Jake Ashby has won the race for New York’s 43rd State Senate District, securing a position in the State Senate after a competitive election.
The 43rd District, which encompasses parts of the Capital Region, including Rensselaer and Saratoga counties, will again be represented by Ashby following his victory over his Democratic opponent, Alvin Gamble.
According to the New York State Board of Elections, Ashby won the race by a 53%-43% margin.
Throughout his campaign, Ashby positioned himself as a candidate with a track record of legislative experience and a commitment to upholding conservative values that align with the priorities of his district. His background in the Assembly provided a foundation for his campaign message, which centered on building a safer and economically resilient community.
The 43rd District, which has historically leaned toward Republican representation, saw a spirited contest as both candidates addressed key concerns relevant to local residents. Ashby’s approach resonated with voters looking for a candidate focused on fiscal conservatism and public safety initiatives.