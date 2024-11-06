ALBANY — Republican Jake Ashby has won the race for New York’s 43rd State Senate District, securing a position in the State Senate after a competitive election.

The 43rd District, which encompasses parts of the Capital Region, including Rensselaer and Saratoga counties, will again be represented by Ashby following his victory over his Democratic opponent, Alvin Gamble.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Ashby won the race by a 53%-43% margin.

“Our decisive win tonight proves that Capital Region voters want candidates who bring people together, who deliver tangible results and detail a positive vision for real change. I look forward to continuing our work to make New York safer, stronger and more affordable,” Ashby shared in an emailed statement. Ashby, a veteran and former member of the State Assembly, campaigned on issues including fiscal responsibility, public safety, and supporting veterans. His platform emphasized reducing tax burdens, fostering economic growth, and ensuring that state resources are managed efficiently. Ashby also focused on advocating for public safety measures and supporting law enforcement, highlighting the need to address crime rates and support local police departments.

Throughout his campaign, Ashby positioned himself as a candidate with a track record of legislative experience and a commitment to upholding conservative values that align with the priorities of his district. His background in the Assembly provided a foundation for his campaign message, which centered on building a safer and economically resilient community.

The 43rd District, which has historically leaned toward Republican representation, saw a spirited contest as both candidates addressed key concerns relevant to local residents. Ashby’s approach resonated with voters looking for a candidate focused on fiscal conservatism and public safety initiatives.