ALBANY—Democrat Patricia Fahy has won the race for New York’s 46th State Senate District, securing the seat previously held by retiring Senator Neil Breslin. Fahy, who has represented the 109th District in the State Assembly since 2013, will transition to the State Senate, representing parts of Albany County, including the city of Albany and surrounding areas.

New York State Board of Elections reported Fahy had collected 55% of the ballots, taking victory over her opponent Republican Ted Danz.

Fahy ran on a platform highlighting her legislative experience and commitment to progressive issues, including economic development, education funding, and environmental sustainability. As a State Assemblymember, she has focused on initiatives to boost the local economy, improve workforce development, and address climate change by supporting green energy projects. Fahy emphasized her intent to bring similar priorities to the State Senate, aiming to continue work on policies that support sustainable growth and equitable access to resources.

Danz, a local businessman, campaigned on issues related to reducing taxes, enhancing public safety, and promoting government efficiency. Danz argued for a fiscally conservative approach and emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses, addressing crime, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles to stimulate economic growth in the region.

The campaign saw both candidates engaging voters on critical issues, with Fahy’s platform resonating among constituents in a district known for its Democratic leaning. Fahy’s approach included advocating for bolstered public education funding and healthcare accessibility, drawing on her legislative background to highlight her experience in addressing complex statewide issues.

Danz’s platform, focused on lowering tax burdens and supporting law enforcement, attracted voters interested in a conservative fiscal approach. However, the district ultimately leaned in Fahy’s favor, aligning with her record of progressive policies and experience within the New York State Assembly.

As she prepares to assume office in the State Senate, Fahy has pledged to continue advocating for policies that support both economic and social development in the region. Her transition to the Senate marks a continuation of the legislative priorities championed by her predecessor, with a focus on sustainable growth and public resource accessibility.

Video and reporting by J.T. Stone and Aedan Perry, University at Albany journalism students and interns for Spotlight News.