ALBANY — Republican incumbent Christopher Tague has won re-election in New York’s 102nd Assembly District, defeating Democratic challenger Janet Tweed.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Tague garnered over 61% of the ballots.

Representing a broad district that spans parts of Albany, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, and Ulster counties, Tague will continue his tenure in the State Assembly, where he has served since a special election in 2018.

Tague campaigned on a platform focused on economic growth, tax relief, and bolstering support for agriculture, a cornerstone of his district’s economy. Highlighting his legislative experience, he emphasized policies aimed at reducing the tax burden on small businesses and creating an environment where rural communities can thrive. Tague also advocated for stronger local infrastructure, expressing a commitment to ensure rural communities have equitable access to state resources and funding for critical projects.

Tweed, a physical therapist and public official from Delhi, ran on a platform centered around healthcare access, affordable housing, and environmental sustainability. She emphasized the need to improve healthcare services in rural areas, advocating for expanded healthcare coverage and local medical facilities. Tweed also championed policies addressing housing affordability and conservation efforts, aiming to balance growth with environmental preservation.

Throughout the campaign, the two candidates engaged voters on issues deeply relevant to the rural 102nd District, each bringing a distinct approach. Tague’s focus on economic conservatism and agricultural support resonated with constituents looking for stability and growth within the existing local economy. Meanwhile, Tweed’s platform attracted voters interested in addressing healthcare disparities and environmental issues.