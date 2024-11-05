ALBANY—Democrat Gabriella Romero has won the election for New York’s 109th State Assembly District, defeating Republican Alicia Purdy in a race focused on issues ranging from public safety to economic development.

Romero received an overwhelming majority of votes, garnering nearly 74% of the ballots according to the Albany County Board of Elections.

Romero, an attorney and Albany Common Council member, campaigned on a platform addressing public safety, housing, and sustainability. Her proposals included strengthening community-based safety initiatives and improving access to affordable housing. She also emphasized her commitment to environmental sustainability through initiatives aimed at long-term ecological health in the district.

Purdy, a journalist and former mayoral candidate, centered her platform on addressing crime and supporting economic development. She advocated for reforming New York’s bail laws to ensure greater public safety and promoted policies that would encourage private-sector growth by reducing regulations. Purdy highlighted her focus on educational reforms, aimed at preparing students for the workforce while fostering local economic stability.

The 109th Assembly District includes the city of Albany, the town of New Scotland, and parts of Guilderland. Historically Democratic, the district has continued its trend of electing progressive candidates, with Romero now preparing to represent a constituency concerned with both growth and sustainability.

Video and reporting by J.T. Stone and Aedan Perry, University at Albany journalism students and interns for Spotlight News.