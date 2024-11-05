ALBANY — On Election Night, New York voters approved Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment aimed at expanding anti-discrimination protections across the state.

The amendment broadens existing language in the New York State Constitution to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, as well as sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

Supporters of Proposition 1 view the amendment as a significant advance in protecting civil rights for New Yorkers. The expanded protections are expected to reinforce the state’s stance on issues such as reproductive rights, gender equality, and LGBTQ+ protections. Advocates highlighted that the measure positions New York as one of the states with the most comprehensive anti-discrimination safeguards in the nation.

“This amendment underscores New York’s commitment to equality and inclusion, ensuring that no one can be discriminated against on the basis of who they are or the personal choices they make,” said Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), which backed the measure.

Albany County voters were largely in favor of Proposition 1, collecting nearly 68% of votes from local residents.

Opponents had raised concerns about the broad language of the amendment, arguing that it could lead to complexities in legal interpretation and enforcement. Some groups expressed apprehension that the new protections could impact policies in areas like parental rights and gender-specific sports, potentially creating conflicts for organizations implementing such policies.