ALBANY — Democrat Lee Kindlon has won the race for Albany County District Attorney, unseating Republican candidate Ralph Ambrosio in Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial results from the Albany County Board of Elections, Kindlon garnered 65% of the vote. Ambrosio, a former New York State Trooper, previously served as an assistant attorney general under Dennis Vacco and as an assistant district attorney in Greene and Columbia counties.

Kindlon, a defense attorney and former Marine, campaigned on a platform of reform, pledging to restructure the District Attorney’s office and prioritize public safety. His proposals included expanded training programs for assistant district attorneys, increased resources to address violent crime, and initiatives to intercept illegal firearms in the Capital Region.

Throughout his campaign, Kindlon emphasized the importance of a more visible District Attorney presence in courtrooms. He pledged to work alongside assistant district attorneys in court proceedings, fostering a collaborative approach to prosecutorial duties. He also proposed implementing listening sessions with residents and reintroducing a “ride-along” program to give prosecutors direct insights into the neighborhoods they serve.

Ambrosio’s campaign focused on continuity and experience, highlighting crime prevention policies and rehabilitative measures for non-violent offenders. He emphasized the need to balance reform with accountability.

Video and reporting by J.T. Stone and Aedan Perry, University at Albany journalism students and interns for Spotlight News.