Exchange Street man arrested on weapons charge

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to an Exchange Street address near Duffy Lane on Saturday, Jan. 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m. for a report of an altercation between neighbors that escalated when one man allegedly hit another with a baseball bat and then pulled out a gun.

According to reports, Antione Clegg, 46, of Colonie, fled the scene in a vehicle but returned before police arrived.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual who refused to exit a nearby residence,” Colonie Police Chief James Gerace, Jr. said in a statement on Saturday. “The Special Services Team and Crisis Negotiators have been deployed to the scene and are actively working towards a peaceful resolution.”

The SWAT team negotiated with Clegg and he surrendered around 5:30 p.m.

“The situation in the Exchange area has been resolved. The subject has surrendered to police,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “Officers will remain on scene for an extended period to conduct interviews and conduct a thorough search of the area.”

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterward.

Clegg was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor. The felony charge was upgraded due to a weapon possession conviction in the past.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green. Clegg was sent to the Albany County Jail where he was to undergo a mental health evaluation. He remained in custody as of Monday, Jan. 20.

This is not the first time Clegg has been arrested by Colonie police. On May 17, at the 7-Eleven store on Exchange Street, following a call to check on a subject, Clegg was found to have a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his Acura. At that time, he was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a felony. The gun was recovered.

On July 3, Clegg was wanted for an active arrest warrant for grand larceny in Guilderland and Colonie police observed him at his residence. Officers took Clegg into custody at that time without incident and transported him to meet officers from that department.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided to our agency by several local law enforcement partners, including the Albany Police Department, the Troy Police Department, and the New York State Police, as well as the assistance at the scene by the Colonie EMS Department, Colonie Communications, and Colonie Animal Control,” the police said in a statement.

While the tactical situation has been resolved, the department stated that officers would remain on the scene to investigate the incident further, conduct interviews, and collect evidence.

“We are thankful this incident was resolved quickly and without injury,” Gerace said.

Status of the defendant’s dogs

Police received inquiries regarding the status of the defendant’s 3 dogs. According to police, all dogs were unharmed in the incident and were placed in the care of the Boght Veterinary Clinic.

Call for information regarding gun

At this time the firearm has not been recovered. The Colonie Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding where Clegg went after fleeing the scene before police arrived and the whereabouts of the firearm used in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.

This story first appeared in the Colonie Edition of The Spotlight.