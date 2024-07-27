West Sand Lake man attacks three after parking lot argument

LATHAM – An argument in the parking lot outside a gentleman’s club on Route 9 led to an altercation in the early morning hours of Friday, July 12 where a victim was cut with a knife and two others menaced by a West Sand Lake man.

According to Colonie police, Matthew Smith, 41, was allegedly arguing with his girlfriend outside the club and three men overheard the argument. The three men verbally intervened and Smith allegedly took out a knife, police said.

Smith allegedly slashed one of the men in the arm causing a cut and threatened the others. Smith left the scene before police arrived.

After reviewing video footage from the club and conducting an investigation, Colonie police picked up Smith later in the morning at his house and took him to the police station.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause disfigurement and two counts of attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury, all felonies, and two counts of menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, all misdemeanors.

Smith was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Aggravated DWI

LOUDONVILLE – A routine traffic stop on Friday, June 28 near the intersection of Albany Shaker and Wolf Roads by Colonie police turned into a DWI stop.

According to reports, a 33-year-old Nassau woman failed to keep right as traffic slowed at approximately 10:14 p.m. Officers observed signs of impairment, she was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

At the police station, the woman was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor and ticketed for traffic violations.

Aggravated DWI is charged when a person’s BAC is above .18 percent.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for July 15 and released.

Drugs and two warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Mission BBQ at the Northway Mall on Saturday, June 29 to check a subject at the business.

According to reports, officers found Leah Detroye, 27, of Albany in possession of two types of illegal drugs and took her into custody. She also had two outstanding warrants for not showing up for court in Colonie in May.

Detroye was arrested on burglary and larceny charges in January at the Target in the same complex and was previously trespassed for other larcenies. She was also charged with burglary and larceny at Hannaford in Latham in December 2022 after allegedly stealing from that store where she was trespassed. In both of the prior cases, she had outstanding warrants from other municipalities.

This time, Detroye was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the warrant. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Drugs and outside warrant

COLONIE – On Sunday, June 30 at 3:18 p.m., Colonie police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue and found a homeless woman with a quantity of drugs and that she was wanted by another police agency.

According to reports, Trisha Palmer, 40, was wanted by the East Greenbush police department. She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 10 and transported to meet officers from East Greenbush.

Outside felony warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Burlington Coat Factory on Central Avenue on Sunday, June 30 at approximately 10:10 p.m. and found an Albany man was wanted.

Officers took James Sinkler, 62, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant from another jurisdiction. He was processed on the warrant and sent to the Albany County jail for the warrant.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Monday, July 1, Devan Coward, 41, of Albany was brought over from the Albany County jail to face an outstanding Colonie warrant for not showing up for court.

Coward was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – A Hadley woman was brought to Colonie Town Court from the Albany County Jail to face an outstanding warrant on Monday, July 1.

Rebeckah Scott, 20, failed to appear in court in May. She was processed and turned back over to the jail to await arraignment.

False fire, trespass and warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man with a history of pulling fire alarms and larcenies was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, July 1 and charged with more incidents in the town.

Lyle Larose, 47, was charged with falsely reporting an incident – fire, a felony, for a May 3 incident and trespassing from a June 6 incident. The locations were not disclosed in the reports.

He also failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in April.

Back in May, Colonie police responded to a restaurant on Central Avenue to check a person at and found Larose was wanted in Niskayuna and was arrested in Colonie in March after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Colonie Terrace Apartments on March 19 at 3:16 a.m.

He was also arrested at the apartment building during a Colonie police investigation into thefts at the property in September. According to reports, Larose was in possession of the stolen property and also had an active bench warrant and signed charges for two previous cases.

He was also arrested in Bethlehem on May 14 for attempting to break into cars on Route 9W at a hotel. At that time he had an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna for charges there.

This time, Larose was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry and sent back to the Albany County Jail.

Crash after burglary

LATHAM – A Latham man was injured in a crash on Vandenburg Lane on Monday, July 1 at approximately 7:46 a.m. and police connected him to a burglary earlier that morning.

According to reports, Matthew Holmes, 34, of Latham was driving recklessly and left the scene of another property damage accident before he was injured in the crash on Vandenburg Lane. Holmes also did not have a valid license. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment and upon release, was returned to the Colonie police station to face burglary and grand larceny charges for a breakin that took place earlier.

Holmes was charged with burglary with criminal intent -dwelling and grand larceny- third degree, both felonies, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to keep right.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Felony warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Quality Inn on Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, July 1 at approximately 6:46 p.m. and found a Schenectady man was wanted.

According to reports, Brendan Coogan, 29, had a bench warrant from State Police in Princetown related to felony charges.

He was transported to meet Troopers.

Warrant

COLONIE – State Police arrested Mitchell Stone, 48, of Troy and found that he had an outstanding warrant from Colonie.

Stone was turned over to Colonie police on Tuesday, July 2 for a bench warrant because he didn’t appear in court in June. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Tuesday, July 2, Schenectady police picked up Monea Powell, 20, of The Bronx, for an outstanding warrant from Colonie.

Powell failed to appear in court in January 2022. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Albany man was charged on Tuesday, July 2 for an incident at the Northway Mall.

According to reports, Police charged Javon White with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for a January incident at the location.

He was arraigned.

Charges for vehicle theft

LATHAM – Colonie police charged a Cohoes woman on Wednesday, July 3 for a motor vehicle theft that took place in September 2022.

According to reports, Alyssa Patterson, 22, allegedly took a car without permission from the Colonie East Apartments on Doorstone Drive on September 16, 2022. She was charged with grand larceny -third degree, a felony, and using a vehicle without permission, a misdemeanor.

Patterson was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police observed a Colonie man sitting on his front porch on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:31 p.m. Officers were aware that Antoine Clegg, 46, was wanted for an active arrest warrant for grand larceny in Guilderland.

Officers took Clegg into custody without incident and transported him to meet officers from that department.

Warrant

COLONIE – State Police Troopers turned Joshua Campbell, 28, over to Colonie police on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. for an outstanding warrant in the town.

Campbell allegedly did not appear in court on July 1. He was processed and arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

No license and DWI

LOUDONVILLE – A routine traffic stop near the intersection of Route 9 and Springwood Manor Drive on July 4 turned out to be more for a Florida man.

According to reports, at 9:05 a 32-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man was stopped for improperly using his flashers. Upon a check of his ID, the man did not have a valid license and also showed signs of impairment.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was taken into custody. He was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for driving without a license and improper use of flashers.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 22.

Two chases, same night, two felony charges, Petersburg woman faces 29 charges and tickets

COLONIE – At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, Colonie police attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations on Troy Schenectady Road between the traffic circle and exit 6 of the Northway, but the driver didn’t stop.

According to reports and police, the driver, Geneva Gundrum, 34, of Petersburg, took off at a high rate of speed. Police discontinued the chase at that point.

A few hours later on Wolf Road at 12:28 a.m. on July 10, police spotted the vehicle again and tried to stop it for a second time and this time it was a high-speed chase again. Colonie police terminated that one as well.

Later in the morning, State Police arrested Gundrum at her home and transported her to Troop G headquarters where Colonie Police picked her up.

She was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlawful fleeing a police officer, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for no license plate and red light violation, for the first chase in Latham.

For the second chase, she was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment – first degree, both felonies, and unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for no lights, no plate, six red light violations, illegal signal, no tail lights, no plate light, failure to keep right, illegal u-turn, illegal signal parked, speeding-over 55 and speeding-imprudent speed.

Gundrum was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.