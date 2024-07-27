ALBANY – Jill J. VanKuren, president and CEO of Saratoga Hospital, and Dorothy Urschel, DNP, president and CEO of Columbia Memorial Health led the 2024 Capital Region Heart Walk and Run in June as event co-chairs.

Several groups represented the System, including: “In Honor of Sean,” with more than 70 members, in recognition of the late Sean Donovan, MD; “Mook’s Heart & Soles,” organized by cardiologist Suzie Mookherjee, MD; and teams led by the pediatric ICU and facilities at Albany Medical Center, medical/surgical units and emergency services at Saratoga Hospital, students at Albany Medical College, and staff at Columbia Memorial and Glens Falls hospitals.

The event raised more than $550,000 to support research, CPR training, and efforts to end heart disease and stroke.