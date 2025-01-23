Grab & Go for Adults

Monday, Jan. 27 is Grab & Go day at the library. Register online to pick up a to-go kit and enjoy some creative time at your leisure. The kit can be picked up during regular library hours. Projects are relatively easy, with the freedom to inject your own creativity and style. No experience needed.

Magic and Juggling Show

Come one, come all at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 as we celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day. Magician Jackie Reynolds will amaze us with her magic and juggling show and conclude with creating balloon animals for children to take home. For families of all ages. No registration required.

Family Yoga and Book Reading

Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day! Caregivers of children ages 2 ½ to 7 are invited to register early to join Tommie Burch from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. Tommie will share her new book, Being Me is Special, and lead attendees in a guided yoga practice. We will end the morning by making mandalas for the Students Rebuild initiative. Tommie’s book will be available for purchase, and she will be delighted to sign each copy.

Collectible Card Games

Registration for this program is open for students in grades 5 and up, as well as adult gamers. Be sure to pack up your Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and head over to the library at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26 for some fun game time with friends and neighbors. If you want to learn how to play Magic the Gathering, there will be an intro session from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., with starter decks provided.

Winter Weather Policy

If the Voorheesville School District delays opening by two hours or closes for the day due to inclement weather, all morning library programs will be cancelled. Please call ahead for any afternoon or evening programs.