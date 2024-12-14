COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Motel 6 on Central Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and arrested a Schenectady man.

According to reports, Zain Qamar, 28, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault with intent to cause injury and criminal tampering. He was also charged with harassment involving physical contact, a violation. Qamar was held at the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

DWI near railroad tracks

COLONIE – On Thursday, Nov. 28, near the railroad tracks on Lincoln Avenue, Colonie police stopped a man for traffic violations.

The driver, a 47-year-old Albany man, did not have a valid license and showed signs of impairment. He failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 2

Pair arrested at Broadview

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Broadview Credit Union on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Nov. 27, for a reported fraud attempt, resulting in two arrests.

At 12:46 p.m., Michael Walden, 35, of Marquette, Mich., was arrested and charged with attempted identity theft and attempted third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

At 6 p.m., Kelly Walden, 56, who is homeless, was arrested and charged with the same felonies, along with misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Both were held at the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees and appeared in court the following morning.

Stalking and burglary

LOUDONVILLE – A Colonie man was arrested on Friday, Nov. 29, for allegedly breaking into a residence and refusing to leave.

According to reports, Eric Scardino, 46, broke into a house on Hollow Road at 12:51 a.m. with the intent to stalk a victim. He was charged with burglary with criminal intent, a felony, and fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.

Scardino was held at the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

No lights, no license, had warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of California and Central Avenues on Friday, Nov. 29, at 11:53 p.m.

Jose Soto-Roca, 42, of Colonie, was found to have no valid license and an active warrant for failing to appear in court. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation and bail jumping, as well as ticketed for failing to dim his vehicle’s lights.

He was processed on the warrant and arraigned on all charges by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry the next morning.

Criminal contempt and domestic charges

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a Bailey Avenue residence on Saturday, Nov. 30, and arrested Preston Wido, 38, of Latham, for harassing a victim protected by an order of protection.

Wido was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a court mandate and aggravated harassment. He was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry and sent to the Albany County jail.

Recent burglaries in Colonie target owners

COLONIE – Over the last two weeks, Colonie police have reported three high-end residential burglaries in the town.

According to police, these crimes follow a nationwide trend targeting Asian-American business owners. The perpetrators surveil victims to learn their routines, then break into homes while they are away, often using rear sliding doors or windows.

The burglaries focus on cash, jewelry, purses, and other valuables. In some cases, victims’ vehicles have been broken into, while others have been followed home from work.

Police are working with the Asian-American community to raise awareness and share resources to prevent these crimes.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754 or report tips anonymously via Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.

Warrant arrests this week

Billy Jo Pettis, 40, who is homeless, was taken into custody for three outstanding warrants from Watervliet on Friday, Nov. 29. He was sleeping in the woods and has had a series of arrests in Colonie in recent months.

Christine Wilkerson, 37, of Schenectady, was brought to Colonie Court on Monday, Dec. 2 from the Schenectady County jail for a warrant that she did not show up for court in March 2022.

Casity McCormick-Bass, 19, of Rensselaer, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Dec. 2 for an active bench warrant that she did not appear in court on April 1.

Destany Wilkins, 24, of Watervliet, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Dec. 2 for an active bench warrant that she did not appear in court on August 21.

Devon Larry, 28, of Albany, turned himself in to Colonie police on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for an active bench warrant that he did not appear in court on October 10. After speaking with Colonie Judge David Green, police released Larry with an appearance ticket for January 15.

Robert Lee, 46, who is homeless, Colonie police took Lee into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Court on October 9, while panhandling on Wolf Road. Police gave Lee an appearance ticket for court on December 18 and released him after speaking with Judge David Green.