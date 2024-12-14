Warrants, bail jumping, restraining order, child endangerment, check fraud, and falsely reporting an incident all charged in one night.

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Latham Inn and Suites on Loudon Road at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, and discovered a Menands man wanted by two police agencies. Police returned twice more that night, arresting two additional individuals on various charges.

According to reports, Rynell Devine, 28, was wanted by both State Police and Colonie police for failing to appear in court in November. He was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony, and disobeying a court mandate and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors.

Devine and Jadah Wint, 24, of Albany, allegedly left their 3-year-old child unattended in a hotel room. Wint was arrested at 4:21 a.m. and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child, a misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Devine was held at the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. During his morning arraignment in Colonie Town Court, he was also charged in connection with another incident at Chase Bank in Albany.

According to reports, Devine allegedly stole 20 payroll checks from a Latham business and deposited a fraudulent check for $17,000. He was charged with first-degree identity theft, possession of a forged instrument, and third-degree grand larceny, all felonies. He was returned to jail.

Later that night, police returned to the hotel for a report of bullets found on the premises. An investigation revealed that Mark Maurer, 53, had allegedly lied to police and that the bullets belonged to him. Maurer was charged with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Dec. 11.