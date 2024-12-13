She also lacked valid license or interlock device

DELMAR – A 46-year-old Delmar woman attending a guidance meeting for her child at Bethlehem High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, prompting staff to contact the school resource officer.

According to reports, the woman appeared unsteady on her feet, and staff detected an odor of alcohol emanating from her. The officer located the woman as she was attempting to exit the parking lot in a black 2012 Dodge Journey. She complied when instructed to stop and return to her parking space.

When questioned, the woman claimed she had not consumed alcohol in three weeks and was willing to undergo testing, though she mentioned she needed to leave for an AA meeting at 1 p.m. The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and called for another patrol officer to administer field sobriety tests.

The woman failed the tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the station, a breath sample showed a BAC of 0.24 percent. Further investigation revealed she held only a non-driver ID with an interlock restriction, and the vehicle lacked an interlock device.

She was charged with aggravated DWI and circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a license. She was released with an appearance ticket for Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Bethlehem Town Court.