SARATOGA SPRINGS —After a year of physical and emotional challenges stemming from a car accident, local musician Margo Macero is set to return to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs.

The performance will feature new material from her upcoming album alongside reimagined covers, showcasing the breadth of her talent and resilience.

Macero’s journey over the past year has been marked by both physical recovery and artistic growth. In an interview, she shared details about the accident, which occurred while she was driving home one evening.

“I was just going to get some cat food from the store,” she said, recounting how a rear-end collision left her vehicle spinning 180 degrees. While the initial adrenaline masked her injuries, Macero later experienced vertigo, jaw pain, and ear pressure that interfered with her ability to perform.

The accident forced Macero to cancel shows and reevaluate her approach to music.

“Music is my identity,” she said, describing the frustration of being unable to sing or perform. “But it also gave me time to sit with myself and focus on writing.”

She worked closely with Jocelyn and Chris Arndt of Bridge Road Entertainment, who helped her channel her experiences into songwriting.

One of the standout tracks she developed during this time is a song inspired by her mother, who Macero described as a resilient figure in her life. The lyrics, including the line “Mama didn’t raise no quitter,” reflect her determination to overcome obstacles.

“It’s such a badass song,” Macero said. “It’s about finding your strength and singing with conviction.”

Macero’s recovery included months of physical therapy, dietary adjustments, and medical treatments to address jaw and ear issues. Despite these challenges, she continued to push forward.

“I had to adapt and give myself patience,” she said. “I’ve learned to focus on what I can do rather than what I can’t.”

Her return to the stage will be accompanied by a mix of original music and reimagined covers. Macero sees these covers as a way to engage audiences while her original work takes shape.

“Whether I’m singing originals or covers, it’s about finding the right song that hits your being the right way,” she explained.

Macero’s performance at Putnam Place will also feature collaborations with the Jocelyn & Chris Band and Harlem Hayfield. The event promises to highlight her distinctive blend of country rock and blues, a style she describes as her “sweet spot” after years of experimenting with various genres.

Reflecting on her journey, Macero expressed gratitude for her support system, including her manager David Bourgeois and her bandmates.

“They kept telling me, ‘You’re going to be good,’” she said. “And now, I just can’t wait to get back out there.”