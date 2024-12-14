GLENMONT – A 27-year-old Albany woman was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25, in Colonie and later turned over to Bethlehem police for three active warrants related to larcenies at Market 32.

Aaliyah Stout was identified in three incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 20; and Monday, Sept. 30, during which she allegedly stole merchandise. After reviewing security footage, loss-prevention employees confirmed Stout’s involvement.

This is not her first offense. In October 2023, Stout was caught shoplifting from Walmart, but the store declined to press charges after recovering the merchandise. She was, however, found in possession of drug paraphernalia and had an outstanding warrant in Schenectady.

Earlier that year, Stout was arrested twice in March for shoplifting, including one incident involving a stolen Bluetooth speaker on Tuesday, March 7, the same night she was scheduled to appear in court for another theft on Wednesday, March 1.

This time, Stout was arraigned on new charges by Judge Theresa Egan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 17. None of the charges were eligible for bail under state law.

Criminal impersonation

GLENMONT – An off-duty Bethlehem police officer spotted a man wearing a police vest at Lowe’s on Route 9W on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Timothy Dick, 24, of Rensselaer, identified himself as a San Antonio, Texas, police officer. When asked for proof of identification, he admitted he was not a police officer.

Following an investigation, Dick was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer, a felony. He was arraigned by Judge Theresa Egan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and released on his own recognizance.

Bench warrant from 2022

DELMAR – A 49-year-old Latham woman turned herself in to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Dec. 5, for missing court dates stemming from a 2022 crash.

Tracy Gregory was involved in a crash on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, on Route 9W. Police reported that Gregory failed field sobriety tests, tested negative for alcohol, and refused a chemical blood test. Officers also found a crack pipe nearby, which a witness claimed Gregory discarded.

Gregory faced multiple charges, including DWAI-Drugs, following too closely, and speeding. After missing court appearances, a bench warrant was issued. This time, she was arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and released on her own recognizance, with a new court date set for Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Burglary at medical office

SLINGERLANDS – A medical office on New Scotland Road reported missing money on Thursday, Oct. 17.

An investigation revealed that Isaiah Holt, 43, of Troy, an employee of a cleaning company, had entered the office on Wednesday, Oct. 9; Monday, Oct. 14; and Wednesday, Oct. 16, accessing cash boxes using stolen keys. Holt, who is currently serving time for an unrelated conviction, was brought to Bethlehem by corrections officers.

He was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit larceny and returned to the Ulster Correctional Facility after arraignment by Judge Andrew Kirby on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Warrant

CLARKSVILLE – Bethlehem police arrested Daniel Golding, 54, of East Berne, at the Albany County Sheriff’s Station on Wednesday, Dec. 6, on an outstanding warrant.

Golding failed to appear in court in April 2022 for possessing illegal prescription drugs in Glenmont. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and released. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Recent burglaries against Asian-American owners

COLONIE – Over the last two weeks, Colonie police have reported three high-end residential burglaries in the town.

According to police, these crimes follow a nationwide trend targeting Asian-American business owners. The perpetrators surveil victims to learn their routines, then break into homes while they are away, often using rear sliding doors or windows.

The burglaries focus on cash, jewelry, purses, and other valuables. In some cases, victims’ vehicles have been broken into, while others have been followed home from work.

Police are working with the Asian-American community to raise awareness and share resources to prevent these crimes.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754 or report tips anonymously via Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.