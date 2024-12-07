Busy night at Latham hotel, two arrests in three hours

LATHAM—Colonie police responded to the Latham Inn and Suites on Watervliet Shaker Road on Sunday, Nov. 24, for a drug overdose. They found a man who had been arrested four times in eight months and was wanted for failing to appear in court. Two hours later, the same man was arrested for drug possession during a burglary investigation.

According to reports, while assisting with the overdose, police discovered that Jeremy Conners, 36, of Colonie, was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court for a prior charge.

Prior to this incident, Conners was involved in several others:

On Tuesday, July 23, Conners was involved in a domestic dispute, prompting Colonie police to respond to an Osborne Road residence at 8:51 a.m. He was accused of violating an order of protection and arrested.

On Monday, June 24, Conners was arrested after two separate incidents of violating an order of protection. He was found at the same Osborne Road address in the presence of a protected party at 11 a.m. and was also involved in a domestic dispute with a victim at the Sunoco on Central Avenue on Sunday, June 16. He was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection (misdemeanor) and possession of a forged instrument (felony) for the June 16 incident.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green for each of these incidents.

On Thursday, April 18, at approximately 5:12 a.m., police responded to the same Osborne Road residence for a domestic incident. After an investigation, Conners was charged with strangulation (felony), assault with intent to cause physical injury, and unlawful imprisonment (both misdemeanors). He was arraigned by Judge Green.

On Sunday, March 31, at 4:21 p.m., Conners was involved in a property damage accident. He drove off the road near the intersection of Watervliet Shaker Road and South Family Drive. According to reports, Colonie police officers observed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests, which Conners failed. He was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and was found to have a prior DWAI-Drugs conviction.

Conners was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs (prior conviction), DWAI-Drugs, and reckless driving (both misdemeanors) and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was released with an appearance ticket for the DWAI-Drugs felony charge.

In his most recent bench warrant arrest, Conners was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Second arrest at the hotel

Colonie police returned to the Latham Inn at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, for a burglary investigation. According to reports, officers arrested Steven Galvin, 33, of Cohoes, for possession of drugs. He was also uncooperative with police during the investigation. Galvin was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug (felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing governmental administration (both misdemeanors). He was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.