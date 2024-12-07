GLENMONT—Bethlehem police responded to Marshalls on Feura Bush Road on Aug. 23 at 5:02 p.m. for a report of a larceny that had occurred a few hours earlier. The suspect, however, was already well known to Marshalls and TJ Maxx employees throughout the Capital District.

According to reports, Johanne Rosario, 43, of Albany, allegedly stole $1,436.29 worth of merchandise by taking it past the final point of sale. Loss-prevention employees apprehended Rosario at 3:11 p.m. and recovered all the merchandise, returning it to the store. Employees identified Rosario as a repeat offender.

The store requested a warrant for Rosario’s arrest, likely because Rosario had been implicated in multiple thefts. These included incidents at the TJ Maxx store in Latham on April 17, July 23, and Aug. 15. Bethlehem police applied for and received a warrant, and on Nov. 19, Rosario was brought to Bethlehem from Albany County Jail to be processed for the Aug. 23 incident. He was charged with grand larceny (fourth degree), a felony.

Rosario had been in Albany County Jail since Oct. 29 after being arrested for a larceny in progress at the Northway Mall on Central Avenue. Colonie police also found he was wanted for the April theft at TJ Maxx. In total, Rosario was charged with two counts of grand larceny (felony) and two counts of petit larceny (misdemeanor) for the four incidents in Colonie.

While at the Colonie police station, Rosario requested medical attention and was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital. After receiving care, he was returned to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee, where he was subsequently located by Bethlehem police.

The Bethlehem case has been moved to Albany County due to the felony charge and will not return to Bethlehem Town Court.

Larceny report turns into arrest on outstanding warrant

GLENMONT—On Friday, Nov. 22, Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W for a report of a larceny in progress. When officers arrived, they made contact with Lucas Sharpe, 35, of Albany, before he exited the store. Employees alleged that Sharpe was concealing items on his person.

A check of Sharpe’s identification revealed an active arrest warrant from Saratoga Springs Police. He was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

Sharpe was not charged with petit larceny in connection with the Walmart incident. Colonie man arrested at least five times this year

Two arrests in three hours

LATHAM—Colonie police responded to the Latham Inn and Suites on Watervliet Shaker Road on Sunday, Nov. 24, for a drug overdose. They found a man who had been arrested four times in eight months and was wanted for failing to appear in court. Two hours later, the same man was arrested for drug possession during a burglary investigation.

According to reports, while assisting with the overdose, police discovered that Jeremy Conners, 36, of Colonie, was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court for a prior charge.

Prior to this incident, Conners was involved in several others:

On Tuesday, July 23, Conners was involved in a domestic dispute, prompting Colonie police to respond to an Osborne Road residence at 8:51 a.m. He was accused of violating an order of protection and arrested.

On Monday, June 24, Conners was arrested after two separate incidents of violating an order of protection. He was found at the same Osborne Road address in the presence of a protected party at 11 a.m. and was also involved in a domestic dispute with a victim at the Sunoco on Central Avenue on Sunday, June 16. He was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection (misdemeanor) and possession of a forged instrument (felony) for the June 16 incident.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green for each of these incidents.

On Thursday, April 18, at approximately 5:12 a.m., police responded to the same Osborne Road residence for a domestic incident. After an investigation, Conners was charged with strangulation (felony), assault with intent to cause physical injury, and unlawful imprisonment (both misdemeanors). He was arraigned by Judge Green.

On Sunday, March 31, at 4:21 p.m., Conners was involved in a property damage accident. He drove off the road near the intersection of Watervliet Shaker Road and South Family Drive. According to reports, Colonie police officers observed signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests, which Conners failed. He was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and was found to have a prior DWAI-Drugs conviction.

Conners was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs (prior conviction), DWAI-Drugs, and reckless driving (both misdemeanors) and ticketed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was released with an appearance ticket for the DWAI-Drugs felony charge.

In his most recent bench warrant arrest, Conners was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Second arrest at the hotel

Colonie police returned to the Latham Inn at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, for a burglary investigation. According to reports, officers arrested Steven Galvin, 33, of Cohoes, for possession of drugs. He was also uncooperative with police during the investigation. Galvin was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug (felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing governmental administration (both misdemeanors). He was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Assault of a senior citizen

COLONIE—A 31-year-old Colonie man turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to face assault charges.

According to reports, Zachary Lawler allegedly assaulted and injured a victim over the age of 65 at the Town Towers Apartments on Tuesday, Oct. 15. He was charged with assault (second degree)–injuring a victim over 65, a felony, and arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.