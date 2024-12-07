ALBANY—A 37-year-old Albany man was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for an assault that took place at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road. According to reports, Colonie police arrested Samuel Guarino as he was leaving Albany City Court on a separate matter. He was charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury (felony). The incident at the hotel occurred on Thursday, Oct. 17. Guarino was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Weapons charges

EAST GREENBUSH – Colonie police picked up a Colonie man from East Greenbush police on Thursday, Nov. 21, and charged him with gun possession for a Sunday, Nov. 3, incident at the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road. According to reports, Wei Hou, 40, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (felony) and criminal possession of a weapon–firearm or knife (misdemeanor). He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Two larcenies at Colonie Center

COLONIE—Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Thursday, Nov. 21, for a larceny. They discovered the suspect was also wanted for burglary at another store in the mall. According to reports, Dennis White, 59, who is homeless, was detained at Macy’s and charged with petit larceny (misdemeanor).

White was also linked to a second incident at LL Bean on Monday, Oct. 7, during which he left before police arrived. White, who had been previously trespassed from LL Bean for another larceny, was charged with burglary (felony) and petit larceny (misdemeanor). White was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal contempt and grand larceny

LATHAM—A Troy man faces charges for having physical contact and harassing a victim at the Party City store on Loudon Road on Thursday, Nov. 21, and for a larceny two days earlier.

According to reports, at approximately 8:29 p.m., Kevin Hall, 46, was with a protected party in violation of an order of protection. He had a previous conviction for violating the order, which elevated the charges to a felony.

Hall was charged with criminal contempt (first degree), a felony, and harassment, a misdemeanor. He was also involved in an incident at Target on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for which he was charged with grand larceny, a felony. Hall was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was scheduled to be arraigned the next morning.

Drug and assault charges at hotel

COLONIE—On Friday, Nov. 22, Colonie police responded to the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue and found a Niskayuna man with a quantity of drugs who was also involved in an assault on two other people.

According to reports, Brandin Brown, 35, was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug (both felonies), as well as assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. Brown was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE—Colonie police observed a 50-year-old Colonie woman driving on Central Avenue and conducted a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:28 p.m.

According to reports, while speaking with the woman, officers observed slurred speech, poor motor skills, and the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath. She failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

At the police station, she was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 9.

Grand larceny

BALLSTON SPA—A Green Island man was picked up at the Saratoga County jail by Colonie police on Monday, Nov. 25, for an incident at a local gas station.

According to reports, Christian Bonhotel, 34, allegedly stole an item worth more than $2,500 from the 7-Eleven store on Loudon Road in Latham. He was charged with grand larceny (third degree), a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Knife assault at Stewart’s

COLONIE—Colonie police responded to the Stewart’s at 2005 Central Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9:13 a.m. for a report of a person menacing and assaulting someone with a knife.

According to reports, the suspect, Christopher Tanski, 42, of Colonie, had left the scene but was located at his residence. He was taken into custody after struggling with officers.

Tanski was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon (both felonies), as well as criminal possession of a deadly weapon, menacing, and resisting arrest (all misdemeanors). He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Assault of a senior citizen

COLONIE—A 31-year-old Colonie man turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to face assault charges.

According to reports, Zachary Lawler allegedly assaulted and injured a victim over the age of 65 at the Town Towers Apartments on Tuesday, Oct. 15. He was charged with assault (second degree)–injuring a victim over 65, a felony, and arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant arrests this week

Arkel Saunders, 29, of Troy, was the subject of a call for service at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and police found he had outstanding warrants. He was charged with petit larceny for the incident at Colonie Center and sent to the Albany County jail for the felony warrants.

Bobby Whitaker, 56, of East Greenbush, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 20 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in October. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Robinson Reyes, 38, of Schenectady, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Nov. 20 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in July. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers

Monique Mooney, 38, of Troy, was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Rensselaer County jail for an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in July. Mooney was charged in March for grand larceny for a September 2023 incident at Kohl’s. She was sent to the Albany County jail on a parole hold.

Oshioke Itebe, 26, of Colonie, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25 for not showing up to court in November. He was arraigned.

Javon White, 37, of Albany, was arrested for a larceny at LL Bean on Monday, Nov. 25 and was found to be wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in August. White was charged with burglary on July 2 for a January incident and had other charges in September 2023 for larceny and warrants.