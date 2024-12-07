SARATOGA SPRINGS— Renowned singer-songwriter and Capital Region native Sean Rowe is set to perform at Caffè Lena on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Known for his commanding baritone and deeply emotional songwriting, Rowe has earned critical acclaim from outlets like NPR and The Wall Street Journal. His work has been compared to music legends such as Van Morrison and Johnny Cash.

Rowe’s career highlights include performances at prominent festivals like Mountain Jam and Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and opening for celebrated artists Robert Plant and the Alabama Shakes. His song “To Leave Something Behind” gained international recognition after being featured in the film “The Accountant.”

His most recent album, “The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights”, was recorded at The Hive in Wisconsin with Grammy-winning engineer Brian Joseph. PopMatters.com praised his lyrical storytelling, likening it to the works of Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen.

In addition to his music, Rowe is an avid naturalist and forager, often sharing his deep connection to the natural world through his songs and public appearances.

For more information on the event and ticket availability, visit Caffè Lena’s website.