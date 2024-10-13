Swart and Shippee broke into cars, used stolen cards at local stores

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Corinth woman and a Troy man at a Latham Inn and Suites room on Wednesday, Sept. 25, after an investigation into thefts from unlocked cars in the area. The pair was then linked to more thefts and the use of victims’ credit cards at local stores.

Tyler Swart and Jennifer Shippee, both 38, were charged with one break-in on Hoffman Drive on Thursday, Sept. 19, and using a stolen credit card at Walmart on Loudon Road the next day.

Shippee was charged with conspiracy and second-degree identity theft for stealing the credit card, while Swart was charged with second-degree identity theft and fourth-degree conspiracy, both felonies, for using the card at Walmart.

Swart also had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Court for failing to appear in August on other charges, as well as a complaint from Macy’s for petit larceny on June 16.

Both were held at the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees. They were back in court on Monday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. and charged with more thefts.

Police connected and charged Shippee and Swart with three additional incidents. Both were charged with second-degree identity theft, fourth-degree conspiracy (both felonies), and third-degree identity theft (a misdemeanor) for using a stolen credit card at Lowe’s, taken from a car on Paul Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 24. They were also charged with two counts of conspiracy for stealing from separate cars on Dublin Court and Hoffman Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Shippee and Swart were arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green on Monday, Sept. 30. As of Monday, Oct. 7, Swart remained in custody at the Albany County jail, while Shippee was not. Due to the number of felony charges, these cases will be moved to Albany County Court.

Felony DWI, Drugs

LATHAM – Colonie police charged a 62-year-old Scotia man with a history of alcohol-related convictions with multiple felony charges on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

According to reports, Ralph Jansen was driving a 2008 blue SAAB near the intersection of Loudon Road and Meadow Street at 3:10 a.m. when officers observed the vehicle violating traffic laws and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers noticed signs of impairment, and Jansen failed field sobriety tests. He was then taken into custody.

Jansen, who had a prior conviction within the past 10 years, was charged with felony DWI and circumventing an interlock device, a misdemeanor. Police also found a quantity of cocaine, and Jansen was further charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies. He was also ticketed for following too closely, driving without lights, operating without a license, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jansen was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry after being held at the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Stolen and Forged Check

LATHAM – Colonie police investigated a fraudulent check stolen from a mailbox in Ballston Spa and cashed at Broadview Federal Credit Union on Century Hill Drive on Wednesday, July 24.

According to reports, Jadan Wint, 24, of Troy, turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

She was charged with possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, and third-degree grand larceny, all felonies.

Wint was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Criminal Contempt X2 Plus Warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man who was arrested in June and released with an appearance ticket before being arraigned was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 18, for not showing up for court and was charged with two more incidents of criminal contempt.

According to reports and court records, Billy Jo Pettis, 40, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, at the Travelodge on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Sept. 4. He was also charged with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, unauthorized use of a vehicle (a misdemeanor), and harassment (a violation) for an incident at Price Chopper on Loudon Road.

In a confusing incident on Tuesday, June 18, at the Town of Colonie Schuyler Flatts Cultural Park on Broadway, Pettis was arrested on domestic charges stemming from an earlier incident at the park. Despite the charges, including two felonies, one of which was bail-eligible (first-degree criminal contempt), the Colonie judge on call instructed the police to release Pettis on an appearance ticket instead of arraigning him to consider bail.

Pettis had been involved in a verbal argument earlier in the day with a person protected by a duly served order of protection. Pettis had also been convicted in April in Troy for violating the same order of protection. The order specified that he could communicate via text but not in person.

Pettis was arrested again at 5:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, and disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor. Because Colonie Town Court was not in session, police notified on-duty Judge David Green, who decided to release Pettis on an appearance ticket for July 8 instead of considering bail. Green later issued a bench warrant on Aug. 23.

Pettis was arraigned on the bench warrant by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, $15,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond, and he was ordered to return to court on Wednesday, Sept. 25. He was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department with electronic monitoring. He is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Grand Larceny

LATHAM – A 21-year-old Cohoes woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Thursday, Sept. 26, for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from Zoom Tan on Loudon Road.

Mia Hitchcock was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for an incident that took place on Saturday, Sept. 14.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Same Day, Two Larcenies, Warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was charged with two separate incidents at

Marshalls on Central Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 26, and was found to be wanted.

According to reports, Jason Hoskins, 39, allegedly stole items from the store twice during the day. Colonie police arrested him at 7:02 p.m. after using a stand-up to identify him. A check of his information revealed he was wanted by State Police, and he resisted arrest.

Hoskins was charged with two counts of petit larceny and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and processed on the warrant.

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail awaiting extradition.

Fight and Weapons Charge

COLONIE – Colonie police were called to Adirondack Tire on Central Avenue for a fight and arrested a Schenectady man after an investigation on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

According to reports, Jeremy Thompson allegedly assaulted another person with a blunt object. He was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Thompson was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Overdose, Drug, and Weapons Charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue at 7:36 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and found a quantity of drugs, an illegal handgun, and a Selkirk man who had possibly overdosed.

According to reports, Mark Lostritto, 47, was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and later charged with four counts of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy – firearms,

all felonies.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Former Bethlehem Judge and legislature candidate arrested in Colonie

COLONIE – A former Bethlehem Town Judge and Albany County Legislature candidate turned himself into Colonie Police on Monday, Sept. 30 to face a charge for allegedly violating an order of protection.

According to reports, Colin Dwyer, 41, of Colonie, went to the workplace of a victim, who has a full-stay away order of protection, on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

Dwyer was charged with disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green. The order of protection, dated June 3, states that Dwyer must stay away from the victim’s residence and place of employment.

Dwyer was the Republican candidate for Bethlehem Town Justice in 2017 and 2021. Both runs were unsuccessful. He also ran for a seat on the Albany County Legislature (District 36) in 2019. He lost in a Republican primary that year. Dwyer was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Warrant arrests this week

Patricia Molnar, 52, of Glenville, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in September.

Katelyn Somers, 35, of Cohoes, was involved in a trouble with a customer call at Walmart on Loudon Road on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and found to have an outstanding warrant in Menands.

James Richardson, 33, of Albany, had an outstanding warrant from State Police on Thursday, Sept. 26. He was transported to meet troopers.

Jason Ozmon, 46, who is homeless, located at the Econolodge sleeping in a stairwell on Monday, Sept. 30 and was wanted on a felony warrant by Saratoga Spring police. He was turned over to officer from that department.

James Pepchinski, 41, of Albany, was the subject of a call for service on Monday, Sept. 30 and had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in March 2022. He was arraigned by Judge David Green.

Songobong Okon, 39, of Schenectady, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Sept. 30 for a warrant for not showing up to court in August. He was arraigned.