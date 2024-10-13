Sunmark does not cash check, police collect suspects

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police arrested three people from Fulton County after they attempted to cash fraudulent checks at a local credit union branch on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

According to police, at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Hector J. Reyes Jr., 21, of Gloversville, entered Sunmark Credit Union and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $800. The credit union staff did not process the transaction and contacted the police.

Responding officers arrested Reyes at the scene and located two other suspects in a vehicle that had left the scene. Zionna O. Belknap, 24, of Johnstown, and Melvin D. Witherspoon, 30, of Johnstown, were stopped by officers and taken into custody a short distance away.

Reyes Jr. was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a felony, as well as conspiracy in the fifth degree and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Belknap and Witherspoon were charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a felony, and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a misdemeanor.

All three were arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Andrew Kirby. Both Reyes Jr. and Belknap were released without bail, while Witherspoon was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail. A return court date was set for Wednesday, Nov. 6.

DWI on Route 9W

GLENMONT – A Bethlehem police patrol unit observed a 2013 gray Audi A3 traveling near the intersection of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road on Friday, Sept. 27, at 1:19 a.m. without illuminated plate lamps.

According to reports, officers followed the vehicle, observed erratic lane changes, and conducted a traffic stop. Upon interviewing the driver, a 20-year-old man from Rensselaer, officers noted that he had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Initially, the man claimed he had not consumed any alcoholic beverages, but later admitted to drinking two Surfside hard iced teas and three shots of Jack Daniels. He also had two open containers of Happy Dad Hard Seltzer in the rear of the vehicle.

The man failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device, and was taken into custody.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.17 percent. He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no plate lamp, hazardous lane changes, illegal signaling, unsafe lane changes, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Private Parts Exposed

GLENMONT – A 22-year-old Ravena man followed a woman in his car as she pushed a stroller across the parking lot at Glenmont Plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

According to reports, the man then exposed his naked private parts to her and said, “Get in.”

The woman quickly moved away and called the police. The man left the scene.

Police obtained surveillance images of the vehicle and the driver from the victim and local businesses. Detectives went to the man’s house, and after an interview and investigation, he was taken into custody.

At the police station, he was charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor. The man was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Theresa Egan. An order of protection was issued for the victim. The man is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Burglary and Grand Larceny

DELMAR – On Friday, Sept. 27, at 11:20 a.m., Bethlehem police responded to a residence on Mansion Boulevard for a report of a possible burglary.

According to reports, the resident met police outside because the garage door was partially open and damaged.

After officers cleared the house to ensure no one was inside, they observed a broken window at the front of the house. The resident reported that $2,500 had been stolen from a vanity drawer, along with a $4,000 wedding ring and his wallet. Damage to the door and window was estimated at $275 each.

A review of the residence’s video surveillance showed a man moving the camera to point away from the garage door.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the man as Christopher Juzapavicus, 32, of Climax. Juzapavicus, a former employee of the complex, was detained by Guilderland police and turned over to Bethlehem police on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Juzapavicus was charged with burglary, grand larceny in the third and fourth degrees, and criminal contempt in the third degree, all felonies.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan, who set bail at $20,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. He was remanded to Albany County jail and is expected back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.