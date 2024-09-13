Series of threats prompts heightened security, lockdown at Bethlehem Schools

Police, FBI collaborate in ongoing investigation to identify source of threats

Community urged to remain vigilant as authorities work to ensure student safety

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe, Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara, and other officials addressed the public on Friday, Sept. 13, regarding a series of recent threats that have targeted the district’s schools.

The threats, which began three days earlier, have prompted increased security measures and an ongoing investigation involving local and federal authorities.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and any threats to that safety are completely unacceptable,” Monroe said, acknowledging the difficulties faced by the school community. The district has experienced five threats in recent days, all involving potential gun violence, leading to police investigations, lockdowns, and the suspension of after-school activities. “We want to assure you that we are committed to keeping families informed as new information becomes available without compromising the integrity of the investigation,” she added.

In response to the threats, the district has implemented heightened security, including an increased police presence at all schools and precautionary lockout measures. Backpack checks have also been initiated at the high school.

Monroe noted that all schools are planned to reopen on Monday, Sept. 16, with increased security measures. The district is also preparing for the possibility of hybrid learning if necessary, though this option is not currently available. Bethlehem High School Principal Dave Domel praised the students for their resilience and expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from the Bethlehem Police Department.

“Despite facing unimaginable challenges, our students have shown remarkable strength, empathy, kindness, understanding, and support for one another,” Domel said. “As educators, my staff and I are devoted to ensuring not just the safety of our students but also their social and emotional well-being.”

A mid-afternoon phone call to Bethlehem police targeted the high school football team and other athletes competing on the high school campus on Wednesday, prompting the district to call a lockdown shortly before 4 p.m.

A lockdown is used for immediate internal threats, requiring everyone to stay hidden and silent, while a lockout addresses external threats, focusing on securing the building’s perimeter while allowing normal activities to continue inside.

Monroe said staff had to usher more than 200 students—from Bethlehem and visiting schools—indoors. Students remained inside for more than an hour as law enforcement cleared the building. Several students inside the school texted family members, believing an active shooter was in the school. A staggered release followed over the course of another hour, with police escorting visiting athletes to their respective buses, and Bethlehem students, some of whom were visibly shaken, reunited with families outside the gym entrance.

Cocchiara praised the swift response, noting, “It was absolutely the right call to make.” She highlighted the intensive efforts of her team, many of whom have been working 20-hour shifts. “We are not going to stop until we bring this perpetrator to justice. This is what we do, and we do it very well.”

Several of the phone calls were directed at the Bethlehem Police Department, where FBI investigators are gathering information. FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli noted that such threats have been on the rise nationwide, presenting significant challenges due to advanced technology.

“I am confident that we will come to a quick and swift resolution. But I want to caution our community. These cases take time. We are working in a legal and lawful way to ascertain identities and locations,” Tremaroli said.

Cocchiara shared that they had issued search warrants to companies that might have information pertinent to the investigation. Specifically, a search warrant was issued to Google to obtain information, but the internet service company indicated it could take up to 10 days to provide the requested data. The police chief expressed her frustration over the delay, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the need for timely access to information to identify the source of the threats.

During the press conference, Assemblymember Pat Fahy expressed her concern and frustration about the threats targeting the Bethlehem Central School District. She described the situation as a “terrible and relentless” problem that is impacting communities nationwide. Fahy called the threats “acts of cowardice” and emphasized the significant challenges posed by technology in tracking down the perpetrators.

Fahy also shared her proactive steps in supporting the investigation. She reached out to the offices of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Congressman Paul Tonko to assist in cutting through bureaucratic delays, particularly related to obtaining information from technology companies. Fahy noted that all three congressional offices responded promptly to her requests for help.

Cocchiara urged the community to remain vigilant and to trust in the efforts of law enforcement to resolve the situation.

“There’s nothing we are not going to do to keep these kids safe,” she said.

Bethlehem Central School District will continue to keep families informed as new information becomes available, with the next update expected before the reopening of schools on Monday.

Editor’s note: The spelling was FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli’s name was corrected.