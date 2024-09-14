Forged check and larceny

GLENMONT — A Watervliet woman was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for allegedly stealing and cashing a check from a good samaritan that was letting her and another man stay with them in April.

According to reports, On April 16 a local man contacted police about a fraudulent check cashed from his account. The man let two acquaintances stay with him because they had no place to go and told police that one of the people, Heidi Birch, 39, had stolen a check from him before.

After an investigation, police applied for and received an arrests warrant in April and finally arrested Birch and charged her with possession on a forged instrument – second degree, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and released under supervision of probation. Birch is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

DWI

GLENMONT — On Thursday, Sept. 5, Bethlehem police observed a blue Subaru Forester traveling on Route 9W without any plate lamps.

According to reports, police attempted to pull the vehicle over at 12:32 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and the Delmar Bypass, but the car continued until stopping on Winnie Place.

While interviewing the 26-year-old Delmar man who was driving, officers observed the man to have droopy eyelids, slurred speech, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man said he had two or three gin and tonic drinks before driving.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.14 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and ticketed for having no plate lamps. He was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17.