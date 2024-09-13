NEW YORK CITY — Last weekend’s New York Fashion Week at the Historic West Edge at The Highline showcased more than just clothing: It was a showcase for the season’s hottest beauty and makeup trends, offering insight into how runway glamour can translate into everyday looks.

“Fashion Week is not just about the fabulous clothing; it’s also a hotbed of beauty and makeup trends that can transform your everyday look into runway-worthy glam,” stated a spokesperson for The Bureau, a global fashion show producer known for creating immersive and innovative fashion events in New York, London, Paris, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The focus was on practical techniques and products that can help achieve these looks at home.

A flawless complexion was a key theme this year, with techniques aimed at creating a smooth, radiant base. The Bureau advised starting with proper skincare: “Begin by cleansing and moisturizing your face to create a smooth canvas. Apply a primer to blur imperfections and even out your skin texture.” Achieving a natural, luminous finish with a well-blended foundation and concealer was highlighted as essential to replicating runway looks.

Eye makeup took center stage with bold and expressive styles. The Bureau described this season’s eye trends as “all about making a statement,” featuring sultry smoky eyes and vibrant, graphic liners. Techniques such as priming the eyelids for color intensity and blending shadows for gradient effects were highlighted as ways to elevate everyday eye looks into something more striking.

Contouring and highlighting were also prominently featured as methods to add depth and dimension. The Bureau noted, “Contouring and highlighting can add depth and dimension to your face, enhancing your natural beauty.” Using matte bronzers to sculpt and highlighters to illuminate specific areas was presented as a way to enhance one’s features subtly but effectively.

Bold colors extended to lips and cheeks, with vivid reds, pinks, and berries making a strong impact on the runway. According to The Bureau, “Fashion Week is all about bold colors and statement-making lips and cheeks,” suggesting that even subtle adaptations of these trends could refresh one’s look with a simple pop of color.

To ensure that these looks endure beyond the runway, setting sprays and finishing touches were emphasized. “Use a setting spray to lock in your hard work and keep your makeup in place,” The Bureau recommended, pointing out the importance of setting makeup to maintain its appearance throughout the day.

The Bureau’s guide also provided tips on how to adapt these trends to everyday routines, suggesting toned-down versions of runway styles that maintain the essence of the fashion-forward looks without the intensity. “For a more subtle approach, choose neutral eyeshadows, opt for a sheer lip tint, or go for a softer blush shade,” the statement advised, emphasizing experimentation and personal comfort.

As Fashion Week draws to a close, these beauty and makeup trends are expected to influence everyday fashion and inspire individuals to bring a touch of runway glamour into their daily lives. The Bureau’s insights offer a practical approach to incorporating the latest trends, making the high fashion of New York Fashion Week accessible to a broader audience.