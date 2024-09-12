Bethlehem Police increase presence in schools amid threat investigation

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department has increased its presence within the Bethlehem Central School District following multiple threats of violence received over the past two days, according to a statement from Police Chief Gina Cocchiara.

This enhanced security includes additional personnel beyond the regular school resource officers.

In a Thursday morning statement, Cocchiara shared that the Bethlehem Police is working in collaboration with federal and state law enforcement agencies, actively investigating these threats.

“Making threats of this nature is a felony,” Cocchiara noted, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. She added that updates on the investigation will be shared as more information becomes available.

The Bethlehem Police Department is working closely with the Bethlehem Central School District to ensure accurate and timely information is communicated to the community. Updates will be disseminated through the district’s ParentSquare system and the district’s website.

“The safety of our children and our entire community is our highest priority,” Chief Cocchiara stated.