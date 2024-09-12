Dear Editor,

Spread some good luck on Friday the 13th! There will be a blood drive at Town Hall Friday, September 13 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Besides regular blood donations, “Power Red” donations will also be available at this drive. A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood and meet specific eligibility requirements. Whichever type of donation you choose, it will be in another person within 4-7 days so the need is real and unending. Patients with cancer, burns, chronic diseases, certain surgeries, sickle cell, trauma and more all need blood.

Presenting donors will receive a limited edition retro style shirt while supplies last. You may sign up for an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code TownOfBethlehem or download the Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes on the day of your appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions.

The Red Cross national blood product supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1. The Red Cross is working with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients – but can’t do it alone. We need donors, like you, to help provide this lifesaving care.

Your commitment to our blood drive’s success and your town are greatly appreciated. A single blood donation may help up to three different people! Good luck!