Bethlehem Schools Face Third Threat in 24 Hours, Increased Security Planned

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a third anonymous phone threat of gun violence against Bethlehem Central Middle School and Bethlehem Central High School. The call, received Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, marks the third such threat in the past 24 hours.

The latest threat closely resembles two earlier calls, one received on Tuesday night and another on Wednesday morning. In response, the Bethlehem Police Department will increase its presence at both the middle and high schools on Thursday, Sept. 12. Additional officers will also be stationed at all elementary schools within the district.

The district shared information on this new threat through texts and its website shortly after 10 p.m. last night.

In its online statement, the district assured families that it has implemented a range of safety measures in collaboration with local law enforcement. School staff will adhere to established safety protocols as outlined in the districtwide safety plan. Counselors will be available in every school building on Thursday, with additional support provided at the high school to assist students affected by Wednesday’s lockdown.

September 11

Administrators issued a lockdown at Bethlehem Central High School and Eagle Elementary School yesterday afternoon after receiving a second phone threat directed at outdoor activities at the high school. As a precaution, the district suspended all afterschool activities districtwide and initiated a lockdown for those still in the building. Police responded promptly, and students and staff sheltered in place while police conducted a thorough sweep of the premises.

Throughout the afternoon, the district provided regular updates on the situation. By 5:25 p.m., visiting athletic teams had been escorted from BCHS, and the process of reuniting Bethlehem student-athletes with their parents and guardians was underway. This reunification process continued under police supervision until all students were safely released.

The Bethlehem Police Department issued an “all clear” at 6:17 p.m., lifting the lockdown after ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

Superintendent Jody Monroe issued a message to the community a little more than an hour earlier, reassuring families that the district was fully cooperating with the police department’s ongoing investigation into the first threat when the second one was called in.

The caller, who threatened to “shoot up Bethlehem High School,” has not yet been identified.

The district has implemented additional security measures, including an increased police presence at all schools, which will continue through Thursday, Sept. 12. Superintendent Monroe emphasized the district’s commitment to safety, stating that the administrative team is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the protection of students and staff.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to verify their contact information in ParentSquare to ensure they receive emergency notifications promptly. The district remains focused on maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff, even in times of uncertainty.

The Bethlehem Police Department is urging anyone with information related to these threats to contact them at 518-439-9973 or call 911.