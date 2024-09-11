Elise Kline added as a multimedia journalist for New York NOW

ALBANY — WMHT Public Media has announced the addition of Elise Kline as a multimedia journalist for New York NOW, the station’s Emmy Award-winning public affairs program. Kline, who previously led Lilly Broadcasting’s New York State Capitol Bureau, brings experience in covering state politics and key policy issues.

Kline’s reporting at Lilly Broadcasting since 2022 included coverage of the New York State Capitol, focusing on stories such as access to menstrual products and the 2022 gubernatorial race. She expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating that reporting on policies affecting New Yorkers has been a significant part of her career. “I am truly honored and excited to start my next reporting adventure with WMHT at New York NOW,” Kline said.

Kline holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Emmanuel College in Boston and a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C. Her reporting at American University included stories on protests following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, gun violence, and election security.

Shantel Destra, managing editor and host of New York NOW, praised Kline’s storytelling abilities and her passion for policy issues. “Elise will be a great asset to the show’s impactful coverage and in-depth weekly analysis,” Destra said.

Will Pedigo, chief content and engagement officer of WMHT Public Media, highlighted the significance of Kline’s addition to the team, noting the station’s commitment to local journalism as it approaches the 50th anniversary of weekly New York state coverage. Pedigo emphasized that Kline’s role comes at a critical time for the civic health of New York.

New York NOW airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WMHT in the Capital Region and throughout the weekend on PBS affiliates across New York. The program is also available for streaming online and via the PBS video app.

Support for New York NOW is provided by New York State AFL-CIO and WNET.