Town completes planning for Complete Streets, Delaware Avenue traffic project construction starts Spring 2025

DELMAR—Civil engineers presented final plans for the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets project—the culmination of a nearly 10-year journey since the traffic-calming concept was introduced—before town residents on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The final design for the 1.3-mile Delaware Avenue traffic corridor includes two mid-block crosswalks and some lane modifications at the town’s eastern end, but no lane reductions, as previously proposed in June 2023. Residents can expect construction to begin next spring.

Town Director of Planning Robert Leslie said the final design was based on feedback received at public meetings, submitted public comments, and conversations with business owners, as well as the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce. “We received a lot of community input,” Leslie said. “The changes reflect those looking to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety while continuing access for area businesses.”

Many local businesses had previously voiced opposition to any lane reductions. Leslie said that in crafting the final design, the Town listened.

Most significantly, the design no longer eliminates a traffic lane at the Elsmere and Delaware Avenue intersection. Leslie said a traffic analysis indicated that removing the lane would back up traffic to the railroad overpass. The only lane reduction will be a 1,000-foot extension of the existing one-lane section at the Albany City line, continuing into the Town of Bethlehem.

Other than the 1,000-foot one-lane extension, instead of reducing vehicle lanes between Elsmere Avenue and the City of Albany, the project will rely on adding high-visibility, signalized mid-block pedestrian crossings and road medians. A Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon traffic signal and center median will be installed between Salisbury Road and Snowden Avenue. A mid-block crosswalk with a raised median and pedestrian crossing signs will be installed between Lenox and Grant streets.

Project Manager and consultant from CHA Consulting, Joe Cimino, who presented the design, said that since the June 2023 proposal, the road medians had been narrowed by two feet to allow more space for pedestrians alongside the road. ADA-accessible curb ramps, sidewalk replacements, and beautification features, such as an east-end gateway, remain included.

Cimino also noted that the road’s resurfacing will cost $2 million, which will be paid for by the New York State Department of Transportation.

Cimino reported that the project is partially funded through a $2.9 million federal grant. He said the Town will contribute $73,000 to pay for the redesign.

Leslie said he expects the project to be completed in December 2025.

The project has seen many revisions. When the Town originally approved it in April 2021, it was rebuked by retail and restaurant owners along the Delaware Avenue corridor. They voiced concerns that the lane reductions that were initially proposed would exacerbate their struggles following COVID-mandated shutdowns.

Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven said that since June 2023, the Town had met with 40 business owners to review the project, determine its impact on them, and design it in a way to “support their businesses and not detract from them.”

Cimino said that regarding all changes, including narrowing and redefining business driveways, the Town “met with property owners to engage all who wanted to be engaged regarding their driveways.”

About 70 residents and business owners attended the public meeting. Consultants and Town officials were present to speak with the public. Renderings of the proposed roadway and the technical plans were displayed around the room.

VanLuven said the Delaware Avenue project is just one part of the Town’s efforts to make its streets safer. He said the Town will continue to enhance enforcement of traffic restrictions, encourage vehicles to slow down and implement projects for targeted streets.

Cimino said the ultimate answer to slow traffic is to reduce the road’s speed limit. He anticipates the Town will submit a speed reduction proposal to the state, which owns the road.

Residents in attendance welcomed the changes. Ellie Prakken, a Delmar resident who said she has been involved with the Complete Streets project since 2014, said, “This should be a wonderful addition to the Town.”