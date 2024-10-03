

ALBANY—The E-Block often kicks a smooth R&B vibe with each digital release, a tad different from the upbeat jam of their live shows—which is what they wanted to capture with “Stars.” The band has soul, driven by a contemporary R&B rhythm section that sends shivers down the spine. The lineup includes guitarist Luke Pascarella, saxophonist James Soren, keyboardist Devin Tetlak, bassist Daniel Folds, and rhythmic maestro Leroy “Rudy” Dalton. Recorded at Tummy Rub Records, Luke noted that having the entire band present during the recording session helped capture the live-show vibe they had hoped to achieve.

