ALBANY— The 3rd Annual Fall Festival and 5K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and at the Firefighter’s Memorial Park.

The “Barn to Bridge Fall Fest 5K” will begin at 11 a.m. in the Hilton Barn area in New Scotland. Runners will follow the Albany County Rail Trail, finishing at the Slingerlands trailhead.

The Fall Festival will start at 11 a.m. at the Slingerlands trailhead and Firefighter’s Memorial Park, located at 1510 New Scotland Avenue. It will feature a range of family-friendly activities, including a kids fun run, yoga sessions, a rock-climbing wall, face painting, and a Dungeons and Dragons quest. Local talent and musical performances will add to the festivities.