SELKIRK — Bethlehem Senior Projects Inc. will host its first pickleball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Elm Avenue Park’s newly constructed pickleball courts.

The event will raise funds for senior services and transportation programs offered by the town.

The tournament will feature over 150 participants, with games scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Players of all skill levels, from novice to advanced, will compete on the park’s 10 recently built pickleball courts. In addition to competitive matches, pickleball lessons will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 per person, on a first-come, first-served basis. Equipment will be provided.

Proceeds from the event will support the Bethlehem Senior Services Department, specifically funding the purchase of a handicap-accessible van, social and educational programs, and the Bethlehem Food Pantry. These initiatives aim to help seniors remain independent, reduce social isolation, and address food insecurity.

The event is organized by Bethlehem Senior Projects Inc., with tournament oversight by Cathleen Crowley Denbeaux of Pickleball518. The tournament’s presenting sponsor is PlugPV’s Giacone Solar Sisters. Additional sponsors include Top Course Masonry, Nina Sher – a Licensed Real Estate Professional, the Rotary Club of Delmar, and several local businesses and individuals.

The rain date for the event is Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information or to register, visit bethlehemseniorproject.org.