SELKIRK — Nexamp Solar, LLC has submitted a proposal for a new Community Solar system promising to generate 3.5 megawatts of alternative energy from its suggested 48-acre Lasher Road location.

The proposed solar array is designed as a single-axis sun-tracking system, optimizing performance by following the sun’s path from east to west throughout the day. The utility-approved system will be divided into two fenced areas, collectively occupying less than 30 acres owned by Rexford resident Cynthia Schecter

The development plan includes the construction of a new gravel access road leading to the solar array area, installation of Single-Axis Tracker solar racking, up to two inverter/transformer equipment pads, solar energy storage, new overhead utility poles, and an eight-foot fence around each solar array. The project does not anticipate significant grading. Upon completion, the site will be seeded with a locally appropriate seed mix to prevent soil erosion and promote deep root growth. Vegetation within the solar array area will be managed by mowing and/or sheep grazing.

At the end of its operational life, the solar array will be decommissioned, and the site will be restored to its current condition following Town Code requirements. Nexamp’s proposal also outlines the environmental conditions, the estimated permitting process, and a sample construction schedule.

For further information, residents and interested parties can review the project details submitted to the Town Planning Board or visit Nexamp’s website for more information about the company and its history.