SELKIRK — Three warehouses totaling 15,300 square feet are proposed for a 3.8-acre parcel of land located at 225 River Road in the Town of Bethlehem.

The site, currently vacant, is designated within a Rural Light Industrial zone. The project, submitted by Samuel Greco of East Greenbush, includes the construction of these buildings for uses such as material storage, fabrication, and small office spaces.

One of the buildings is intended to house Greco’s electrical business, with the remaining spaces available for tenants with other permitted uses under the RLI zoning.

The property, situated at the intersection of River Road (NYS Route 144) and Glenmont Road (NYS Route 32), will feature a one-way entrance from River Road and a one-way exit to Glenmont Road, facilitating access for tractor-trailer deliveries.

Additionally, the site will include paved driveways, parking for approximately 15 employees, and will be served by an existing public water line. A new on-site septic system will be constructed to accommodate the proposed development.

The site’s proximity to the Hudson River requires the completion of a Waterfront Assessment form as part of the development process.

The application was introduced to the town’s Economic Development and Planning Department and will undergo further review by the Planning Board and relevant departments to ensure compliance with local planning, zoning, and environmental regulations.

For more information, residents can visit the Town of Bethlehem’s website or contact the town’s Economic Development and Planning Department.