County plans mural for Rail Trail bridge

SLINGERLANDS — Albany County has issued a call for artists to create a mural that will be installed under the Slingerlands bridge that stretches the Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail across New Scotland Road.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the aesthetics of the area surrounding the popular rail trail while also showcasing local art. Interested artists or teams are encouraged to apply via the Empire State Bid System.

For information on how to submit a proposal, visit: www.empirestateridsystem.com.

County Executive Daniel McCoy stated that the project’s goal is to improve the area’s visual appeal and bring art to a public space. However, not all residents are on board with the idea.

Susan Peters, a local resident, voiced her opposition, expressing concerns about the visual mismatch between the steel bridge and its wooden entrances.

“Let’s concentrate on making these match more closely,” she said. “And please do not add more of these paintings. … I think you have already ruined this area of Slingerlands enough.”

Conversely, some residents see the mural project as a positive initiative. Julian Purdy expressed his support, envisioning a nature-themed or bicycle-themed mural that would complement the rail trail’s surroundings.

“Love this idea. That’s the perfect spot for some public art,” he said.