DELMAR — Town residents had there chance to ask questions in an informal Q&A session held at the Bethlehem Public Library on Wednesday, July 31, as architects shared information on the library’s proposed $36 million building project. The new design aims to serve the community for 50 years without significant additional needs. The proposed building will increase accessibility, including a reoriented entrance and a permanent curbside pickup fixture. All library functions will be on a single floor to eliminate accessibility challenges. The project includes an increase in shelf space for the teen and children’s collections, and the capacity of other collections will be maintained. The current building, built in 1972, does not have sufficient space currently to accommodate large events. A new 250-seat community room is planned, which can be reconfigured into smaller spaces for 50- and 100-person gatherings, providing flexibility for different events. The library is seeking to bond an amount not to exceed $32 million over 25 years, with a total project cost not to exceed $36 million. The increase in the library tax rate would be 58 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, raising the total library tax rate from $1.34 to $1.92 per $1,000.