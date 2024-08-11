American Heart Association presents award for access to best practices and life-saving care

COLONIE— Colonie EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff provide advanced assessment, treatment and resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped or are having a stroke.

Mission: Lifeline EMS is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual prehospital providers and healthcare systems.

“Arguably the most important link in the chains of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” said Edward Jauch, M.D. chair of the department of research at the University of North Carolina Health

Sciences at Mountain Area Health Center. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.

“The American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS awards are an important way to recognize the crucial roles and performances of EMS personnel in stroke and cardiac patients’ care,” he said. The Mission: Lifeline EMS achievement award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers.

“Once again our Town’s Emergency Medical Services Department has been recognized for its elevated service. I congratulate Chief Paul Sugrue and staff for receiving the 2024 American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline Gold Achievement Award. Our staff’s commitment to care works to dramatically improve the survival and recovery rate of patients in their care,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

“Colonie EMS is once again honored be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for some of our most critically ill patients,” said Sugrue. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

“We commend our staff for earning this Gold achievement award for the 7th straight year; their hard work and dedication save lives every single day in our community,” he said.