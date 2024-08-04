COLONIE – Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., a leading CPA firm in New York’s Capital Region, recently announced the acquisition of Harvazinski & Montanye, LLP (H&M), a Latham-based CPA firm.

In a statement, TBC called the acquisition a “significant milestone” in its growth strategy.

“We are known in the Capital Region and beyond as one of the region’s most-trusted CPA firms, so we are excited to welcome H&M’s respected practice,” said TBC Managing Shareholder Robert L. Kind.

The statement further described it as representing an opportunity for TBC to broaden its client base and deepen its relationships within the Capital Region.

Founded in 1995, H&M provides a wide range of client-focused assurance and tax services. Lawrence W. Harvazinski and Eric W. Montanye have joined TBC as directors.