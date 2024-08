Town of New Scotland

The Albany County Department of Public Works says the following bridges over Onesquethaw Creek in the Town of New Scotland will be closed tomorrow, August 7, for paving operations. The closure timeframes are as follows:

Rowe Rd. closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Onesquethaw Rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plank Rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.