TROY – The Tri-City ValleyCats and WMHT are pleased to announce a partnership to bring The Cat in the Hat from the PBS KIDS series “The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That!” to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for an appearance on Thursday, Aug. 22.

As the game sponsor, WMHT will be on site with members as ValleyCats fans, and the community are encouraged to attend the event. The Cat in the Hat character from the beloved Dr. Seuss classic will be available for fans to interact with throughout the game between the New Jersey Jackals and Tri-City. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.. The ValleyCats also plan to celebrate drawing their three millionth fan in franchise history at this game with postgame fireworks presented by Toyota. The first 500 children under 16 will receive a commemorative WMHT baseball.

This rare opportunity to see a character from the legendary children’s book and PBS KIDS series come to life is being presented by WMHT. This game will also mark the midpoint of the ValleyCats final homestand as both organizations invite the Capital Region community to enjoy the final days of summer.

“WMHT is thrilled to partner with the ValleyCats, serve as game sponsor, and bring the Cat in the Hat to The Joe,” said President and CEO, Anthony V. Hayes. “We invite Capital Region residents to join us on August 22nd to celebrate the joy of reading, watch a great game, and enjoy a delightful evening full of fun and festivities.”

“We are excited to bring this unique opportunity to The Joe,” said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. “This is a great way to showcase the fun of reading and our mascot, SouthPaw, will be thrilled to have a new Cat friend visit the ballpark.”

Tickets are available now for WMHT Family Fun Day, starting at just $9 and guests are encouraged to purchase in advance at www.tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS, or by visiting the box office.