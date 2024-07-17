Albany County 250 Commission plans celebration; Needs help from public

ALBANY — The AlbanyNY250 Commission announced preliminary plans for “Crossroads of the Revolution,” a multi-year celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The initiative aims to emphasize the contributions of the Capital District and Albany County during the Revolutionary War. The announcement was made in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 10, at the Ten Broeck Mansion, the historic home of Revolutionary War General Abraham Ten Broeck.

Commission Chair and Legislator Jeff Perlee said the celebration will not only highlight battles but also focus on the diverse stories, languages, religions, and backgrounds of those who united for the cause.

“I am honored to chair the Commission as we push to commemorate this historic milestone locally, but my fellow Commission members and I know we can’t do it alone,” he said. “We need the public’s help in promoting tourism, education, and economic development opportunities for this celebration. Our launch today is the beginning of a long-term strategy to capitalize on our amazing Revolutionary history.”

Members of the Commission were sworn in by Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy at the ceremony. The commissioners include Jeff Perlee (Chair), Maeve McEneny-Johnson (Vice Chair), Jack McEneny, Brian C. Fessler, Paul Stewart, Mark Frederick Jones, Jennifer Dorsey, Joe Boehlke, and Sandy Zerrillo.

The Albany area played a significant role during the American Revolution, serving as a strategic military hub and a center for patriot activity. The city’s location on the Hudson River made it a crucial supply line and communication route for the Continental Army.

In 1775, the Continental Congress appointed Philip Schuyler as Major General of the Northern Department. Schuyler, a native of Albany, was instrumental in organizing defenses against British forces in Canada. His leadership during the Saratoga campaign, although later overshadowed by General Horatio Gates, was pivotal in preparing the ground for the American victory in 1777.

Albany was also home to the Van Rensselaer family, prominent landowners and patriots. Stephen Van Rensselaer, a member of the New York State Assembly, supported the revolutionary cause by using his influence and resources to aid the Continental Army. His efforts contributed to the region’s overall support for independence.

The Albany Committee of Correspondence, established in 1774, coordinated local efforts to resist British policies. This committee, composed of influential citizens such as Abraham Yates Jr. and Peter W. Yates, organized boycotts of British goods and communicated colonial grievances to the Continental Congress. Their work helped to solidify Albany’s role as a center of revolutionary activity.

In 1776, Fort Ticonderoga, located north of Albany, became a focal point of military operations. The capture of the fort by Ethan Allen, Benedict Arnold, and the Green Mountain Boys provided the Continental Army with much-needed artillery, which was later transported to Boston by Henry Knox. This operation, known as the Noble Train of Artillery, was a logistical feat that demonstrated the importance of the Hudson River corridor.

Albany’s citizens also faced hardships during the war, including shortages of supplies and the constant threat of British raids. Despite these challenges, the city’s strategic importance ensured it remained a key logistical center throughout the conflict. The Continental Army used Albany as a base for operations in the northern theater, including the crucial Saratoga campaign, which culminated in the surrender of British General John Burgoyne in 1777.

The victory at Saratoga, often referred to as the turning point of the American Revolution, was a significant boost to American morale and secured crucial French support for the revolutionary cause. Albany’s role in this campaign underscored its strategic importance in the overall war effort.

Prominent figures such as General Philip Schuyler, Stephen Van Rensselaer, and members of the Albany Committee of Correspondence were vital in supporting and advancing the revolutionary cause in

and around Albany. Their contributions, along with the strategic location of the city, played a crucial role in the American quest for independence.

The Commission is seeking assistance with art proposals, presentations, and sponsorships. Interested parties can contact [email protected] or call 518-447-7164 for more information.

“Together, with help from local residents and other partners, we can ensure the entire nation knows Albany County was the ‘Crossroads of the Revolution,’” Perlee said.