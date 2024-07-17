Out of Left Field

Cooperstown is a bustling destination, especially in the summer.

It is the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and draws more than 300,000 fans to the small, central New York village each year. This weekend is its biggest draw, as the Hall of Fame prepares to host heroes of the past while inducting four more of its stars.

But, Cooperstown is more than just a baseball town. Located a 75-mile drive from the center of the Capital District, Cooperstown is a quaint town known for its rich history, picturesque scenery, and vibrant community life. Alessandra Paul, Marketing & Operations Coordinator at the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, shared her insights on how visitors can make the most of their time in this charming town. From planning ahead to exploring hidden gems, here’s a comprehensive guide to enjoying your visit.

“Do everything in advance if you can,” she said. “Don’t wait until the last minute to book anything because you might not be able to find it.”

Traffic can be unpredictable, so she advises visitors to leave early and add extra time to their travel plans. The town’s trolley system is a convenient way to get around. With over seven different lots and trolleys, it connects visitors to various attractions on and around Main Street.

The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Main Street is a major draw, welcoming roughly 350,000 visitors each year. However, Paul noted that Cooperstown offers much more than baseball.

“The Fenimore [Art Museum] has wonderful exhibitions, ranging from women in art to Native American art and even contemporary artists like Banksy,” Paul said. The museum’s outdoor exhibition space offers stunning views of the lake, making it a picturesque spot. For history enthusiasts, the Farmers Museum provides a glimpse into the past. Paul said, “It’s a great place to walk around, enjoy the fresh air, and even see some animals.”

Savor Local Flavors

Cooperstown’s culinary scene is diverse and delightful. On Main Street, there are several noteworthy dining spots. “Stagecoach Coffee is a wonderful local coffee shop with vegetarian and vegan options,” Paul noted. Other recommendations include Mel’s at 22, Toscana for upscale Italian dining, and Boca for a taste of New York cuisine.

For a quick bite, Paul highly recommends Sal’s Pizza. “People might think pizza is overrated, but Sal’s has the best pizza. I used to live in Italy, and I love the pizza from Sal’s,” she shared.

A visit to Ommegang Brewery is also a must, even if it’s a short drive from Main Street. Paul praises its family-friendly atmosphere, delicious food, and excellent beer selection. She also recommends visiting the Fly Creek Cider Mill, a wonderful spot to enjoy local cider and treats.

Uncover Hidden Gems

Cooperstown is home to several hidden gems that offer unique experiences. Cooper Country Crafts, a volunteer-based shop featuring over 20 local artists, is perfect for finding artisan goods and unique gifts.

The All-Star Arcade is a new addition to the town, offering a nostalgic arcade experience with air conditioning to escape the summer heat. “It’s a great place for kids and adults who enjoy old-school gaming,” Paul said.

Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Weekend 2024 will feature the induction of baseball stars Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer, and manager Jim Leyland into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The event will take place from July 19-22, with the Induction Ceremony scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 21, at the Clark Sports Center. The ceremony will be broadcast live on MLB Network.

The weekend will also include the Hall of Fame Awards Presentation on Saturday, July 20, honoring Joe Castiglione with the Ford C. Frick Award and Gerry Fraley with the BBWAA Career Excellence Award. Other events include the Parade of Legends on July 20 and the Legends of the Game Roundtable on July 22.

Beltré, a third baseman, played 21 seasons and is known for his defensive and offensive skills. Helton, a first baseman, spent 17 seasons with the Rockies and is one of only 21 players with specific batting and on-base achievements. Mauer, a catcher, played 15 seasons with the Twins and is the only catcher to win three batting titles. Leyland managed for 22 seasons, winning a World Series with the Marlins and earning three Manager of the Year awards.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to attend to honor the Class of 2024. The weekend will feature various family programs and activities, with further details available on the Hall of Fame’s website, baseballhall.org.

Stay in Comfort

Finding accommodations in Cooperstown can be challenging during peak times like Hall of Fame Weekend. Paul suggests checking with local inns such as the White House Inn and the Landmark Inn for last-minute cancellations or flash sales. “The White House Inn is often the first line of defense for finding a place to stay,” she advised.

Other notable accommodations include the Inn at Cooperstown and Lake ‘N Pines Motel, which offers beautiful lake views. For those seeking a luxurious experience, the Otesaga Resort Hotel is a historic gem with a golf course, although it’s often booked up during major events.

To explore further, visit the Chamber’s website, WeAreCooperstown.com.