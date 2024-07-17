DELMAR – Christine Zwack McCarroll, born on May 30, 1956, to Raymond J. and Constance Zwack, died peacefully on July 14, 2024.

Chris married the love of her life and best friend, James A. McCarroll III on June 4, 1978, and together they raised two children, Lauren Corrigan (Jim) and James A. McCarroll, IV. She is survived by her sisters, Susan Felter (Bob), Barbara Ardman, and brother, Raymond J. Zwack, III (Elana), and granddaughters, Taylor and Peyton Corrigan. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Chris was a co-owner, along with her husband Jim, of McCarroll’s The Village Butcher in Delmar – A well known family business in the community for more than 100 years. Their children, Lauren and Jimmy work along side them ensuring customers are happy and satisfied upon leaving. Chris always greeted customers with a smile and treated her staff as if they were family. She was a hardworking businesswoman who earned the distinction of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Early on, Chris was employed as a special needs aide at the Clarksville Elementary School. She loved working with the children and she made a positive impression on all of them. She was kind, patient and embraced each child for who they were.

Chris’ greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children Lauren and Jimmy and her grandchildren Taylor and Peyton. Chris enjoyed kayaking and playing Scrabble and Wordle – each morning she challenged family members on a group Wordle text. Chris was a talented artist. She took Wilson Bickford painting classes and her artwork was beautiful and special, just like her. You were considered lucky if you received one of her paintings. Family gatherings were the norm in the McCarroll family. Celebrating birthdays and holidays became a family tradition. Chris was a creative cook and whipped up delicious recipes for the family.

Chris and Jim enjoyed spending their summers relaxing on their boat docked at the Ravena Coeymans Yacht Club. They shared laughs, cocktails and stories with wonderful friends. Chris was the life of the party – she lit up the room as soon as she entered it. Her sense of humor was great and she was fun to be around. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Christine’s family on Thursday, July 18th from 3 to 7 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar.

Funeral Services will also be held at St. Thomas Church on Friday, July 19th at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chris to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, 12208, or www.communityhospice.org/donate/.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mt. Vale, NJ, and NYOH and St. Peter’s Hospital/hospice in Albany. Special thanks to their angel, Tracy at Sloan Kettering, and all the employees at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher for continuing to conduct business in their absence.