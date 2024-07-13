GUILDERLAND—Crossgates Mall will welcome back its Kids Club on the Road series this summer, starting with a dance party hosted by B95.5 on Wednesday, July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The event will feature music, giveaways, face painting, games, and crafts with various local partners, including the Albany Firebirds, The Tri-City Valleycats, Best Buddies, the LEGO Store, Yankee Candle, and First New York Federal Credit Union.

Attendees will receive a Kids Club on the Road discount card at registration, offering savings at select Crossgates merchants every Wednesday from July 10 through August 21.

Some events require advance registration due to limited space. For special announcements and to reserve spots, visit the Crossgates website. Future events will take place at venues such as Get Air, Dave & Buster’s, Albany Ninja Lab, and more, with activities involving B95.5 and other community partners.

For updates on Crossgates’ 40th Anniversary events, giveaways, community events, promotions, and sales, visit www.shopcrossgates.com and follow Crossgates on Facebook and Instagram.