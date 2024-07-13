COLONIE— Four leading news organizations in the Capital Region have formed the Upstate Debate Consortium to host a series of debates among candidates for New York’s 19th, 20th, and 21st Congressional Districts, as well as this year’s U.S. Senate race.

The debates will take place on the following dates:

• 21st Congressional District: Thursday, Sept. 26 at WNYT NewsChannel 13 in Menands

• 20th Congressional District: Thursday, Oct. 3 at “The Linda,” WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany

• 19th Congressional District: Thursday, Oct. 10 at WMHT Public Media in Troy

• U.S. Senate: Thursday, Oct. 17 at WMHT Public Media in Troy

Each debate will begin at 7 p.m. and be moderated by journalists from the consortium partners, with questions selected by a panel of reporters and contributed by the public. The U.S. Senate debate will be broadcast statewide. Invitations have been sent to all candidates in these races.

The consortium is committed to hosting fair and open debates to inform the public and assist voters in making electoral decisions. To participate, candidates must meet specific criteria, including being legally qualified and listed on the ballot, having an established campaign headquarters, receiving at least 10% in a recent nonpartisan poll, and reporting at least $25,000 in campaign contributions from a minimum of 250 donors, with at least 25% raised from in-state sources.

Members of the Upstate Debate Consortium include the Times Union, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, WMHT Public Media, and WNYT NewsChannel 13.