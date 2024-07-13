Also has two outstanding state warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the New Karner Road branch of Broadview Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 12 because employees identified a man attempting to withdraw funds from accounts that did not belong to them.

According to reports, Nicholas Bohan, 46, of The Bronx, entered the branch at approximately 3:10 p.m. and used fake identification to access a member’s account. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, and attempted grand larceny, all felonies.

While at the police station, officers found that Bohan had two outstanding warrants from the State. He was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Justice Norman Massry and sent to the Albany County jail for the two warrants.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target store on Central Avenue for a check-a-subject call on Wednesday, June 12 at 2:07 p.m. and officers found a Delmar woman was wanted after an investigation.

Vanna Boyer, 37, had an outstanding felony warrant from State Police in Brunswick and was taken into custody.

She was processed and transported to meet Troopers.

Criminal Contempt

COLONIE – On Wednesday, June 12, a 49-year-old Glenville woman turned herself in to Colonie police on multiple charges related to violation of an order of protection.

According to reports, Sandra Deyette, allegedly violated an order of protection against a victim and also had been convicted of doing that before.

She was charged with criminal contempt – first degree- prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and disobeying a mandate, a misdemeanor.

Deyette was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 32-year-old Colonie woman was taken into custody after a domestic incident on Thursday, June 13 at 2:15 a.m. and was found to be wanted.

Joyia Camaj, 41, of Colonie, failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in May and was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated DWI after crash

COLONIE – On Thursday, June 13 at 11:28 p.m. Colonie police responded to a personal injury vehicle crash near the intersection of Central Avenue and Wolf Road and found the driver was drunk.

According to reports, officers interviewed the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Castleton, and observed him to have signs of impairment.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody. At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .21 percent BAC.

An inventory of the vehicle found alcohol inside.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stop at a red light and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 17.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – An Albany man was stopped for allegedly taking items from the Walmart on Loudon Road on Thursday, June 13 and found to be wanted.

According to reports, at 3:52 p.m. Colonie police responded to the store and found Kenneth Beverly, 45, was wanted for not showing up to court in Guilderland in February.

Walmart did not want to pursue charges against Beverly, but did ban him from the store. Police processed him on the warrant and transported him to Guilderland for the warrant.

Larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue for a report that a homeless woman stole $4.39 worth of merchandise on Friday, June 14, but found that she was wanted by Albany police.

Kikki RObertson, 33, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant. She was given an appearance ticket for the larceny and transported to the City of Albany to meet officers from that department.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – On Friday, June 14, Colonie police responded to the Lazy Boy store on Loudon Road at 4:05 p.m. to check a subject at the store. When officers arrived and checked the identity of the subject, Samantha Bowman, 32, who is homeless, they found that she had an outstanding felony warrant from State Police in Brunswick.

Bowman was transported to Troop G headquarters on Troy Schenectady Road.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police pulled over a vehicle on California Avenue on Friday, June 14 for multiple traffic violations and found the driver, Robert Cain, 21, of Schenectady was wanted.

Cain was ticketed and taken into custody for the warrant and turned over to Schenectady police.

Bench warrant

COHOES – Cohoes City police arrested a 59-year-old Waterford man near the intersection of Route 787 and Dyke Road on Saturday, June 15 at 10:05 a.m. and found he had an outstanding County warrant in Colonie.

Thomas Adams failed to appear in court in September. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail on the warrant.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – On Saturday, June 15, Colonie police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tull Drive.

According to reports, at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers found that a person in the car, Tiara McCaster, 38, of Albany, was wanted by Schenectady police.

She was turned over to Schenectady police at the scene.

DWAI for January crash

COLONIE – A Clifton Park woman turned herself in on Monday, June 17 on charges including DWAI-drugs, stemming from a serious crash on Troy Schenectady Road in January.

The January 26 physical injury crash also injured two other people. After an investigation and search warrant to take a blood sample, police allege that while driving her 2018 Subaru she was impaired.

The 37-year-old woman was charged with DWAI-drugs, reckless driving and assault, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary and more

LATHAM – Colonie police charged a Troy man on Monday, June 17 with three felonies in connection with a March break in at a business on Wade Road Extension.

According to reports, Colonie police issued an arrest warrant for Miguel Rodriguez, 34, for a burglary at Super Cuts on March 19. He was brought from the Rensselaer County jail where he was being held on other charges for the Colonie warrant.

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief – third degree and grand larceny, all felonies.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green and returned to the jail.

Warrant

COLONIE – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies brought Santos Vasquez, 25, of Albany to Colonie police on Monday, June 17 to face charges he did not show up for court.

According to reports, Vasquez did not show up for court in December. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested Dennis White, 58, who is homeless, on Monday, June 17 for an outstanding warrant because he did not show up for court.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Domestic charges

COLONIE – A 36-year-old Albany man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. for a domestic incident in the Town.

Keven Barr was charged with criminal contempt – first degree- physical contact, and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and disobeying a court mandate, acting in a manner to injure a child and harassment, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green at 10:30 p.m. that night.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a call for service near School Street on Monday, June 17 at 10:13 p.m. for a call for service for a drunk person annoying.

When officers arrived they found James Keffer, 57, of Cohoes near 3 School Street and a check of his information showed he had an outstanding warrant from Troy.

He was turned over to officers from that department.

DWI

COLONIE – On Tuesday, June 18 at 2:44 a.m., Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Lombard Street for speeding.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 43-year-old Rochester man, officers observed signs of impairment.

The man refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding and refusing to take a breath test and released on an appearance ticket for July 7.

Domestic charges and released

WATERVLIET – In a confusing Tuesday, June 18 incident at the Town of Colonie Schuyler Flatts Cultural Park on Broadway, a Menands man was arrested on domestic charges stemming from an incident at the same park earlier in the day. Also the Colonie Judge on call for that day told police to release the man even though the charges included two felonies, one of which was bail eligible, criminal contempt in the first degree.

According to reports, Billy Jo Pettis, 39, was involved in a verbal argument earlier in the day at the park with a person, as defined by State Law, is a member of his household that is a protected party by a duly served order of protection.

Pettis was also convicted in April in Troy of violating the order of protection.

The order of protection specifies that he can communicate via text messages, but not in person.

Pettis was arrested at 5:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt – first degree, both felonies and disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor.

Because Colonie Town Court was not in session at that time, police are required to notify the on-duty judge, David Green, because the charge is eligible for bail.

When contacted by officers, Green told police to release Pettis on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 8 instead of coming in to arraign him to consider bail.

DWI after crash

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a personal injury vehicle accident on Troy Schenectady Road on Wednesday, June 19 and found a man allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

According to reports, A 65-year-old Schenectady man was the sole occupant of a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva when the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Officer observed the man had poor motor coordination, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody. He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane.

He was released with an appearance ticket in Colonie Town Court on July 1.