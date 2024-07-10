Free summer meals available for school-aged kids, families

ALBANY – The state launched its Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program this summer, aiding low-income families by offering food benefits throughout the summer months when children lack access to school meals.

Each eligible child will receive $120 in Summer EBT food benefits for 2024, which can be used like SNAP benefits at grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and other authorized retailers.

The state introduced the EBT program this year to support low-income families by providing food benefits during the summer months when children do not have access to school meals. Most eligible children will receive these benefits automatically, but some families may need to apply.

Children who receive SNAP or Temporary Assistance benefits, those directly certified for free meals through Medicaid, and students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) will receive benefits automatically.

Students attending a school that participates in NSLP, whose household income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, may need to apply to receive these benefits.

The application process requires household income information and details about the students. Applications can be completed online through a NY.gov ID account.

Benefits will be distributed first to eligible children in public schools, with notification letters sent throughout the summer. These benefits will be accessible for 122 days from issuance on a designated Summer EBT card, after which unused benefits will be removed.

In the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk area, the Summer F.U.N. (Feed “UR” Neighbor) Kids Program, funded by the Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation and the RCS Association of Churches, will be available from July 1 to August 26.

Families can shop for free meals at the Church of St. Patrick, located at 21 Main Street in Ravena, on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The USDA’s SUN program also offers flexible options for food assistance during the summer, providing more opportunities for families to ensure their children receive nutritious meals. Details about these programs are available on the USDA’s website.

Meanwhile, the Guilderland Central School District is offering free, healthy meals for children 18 and under at nearby locations. No sign-up is required; families can simply visit when meals are served. Information on meal locations can be found by texting “Food” to 304-304 or visiting summermealsNY.org.

Bethlehem Central School District is not offering an in-district free meal program this summer. However, there are numerous nearby locations where families can access free meals for children 18 and under throughout July and August. Families can locate the nearest summer meal site by visiting Summer Meals NY, texting “food” to 304-304, or calling 1-866-3-HUNGRY.

Where to go:

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk:

Church of St. Patrick, located at 21 Main Street in Ravena. Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guilderland:

Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit summermealsNY.org.

Bethlehem Central:

Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit summermealsNY.org.

South Colonie:

Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

North Colonie:

No information available on summer meals.

Voorheesville Central:

No information.

Families are encouraged to visit their respective school district websites for the latest updates and community resources.

For assistance, families can contact the Summer EBT Customer Service Call Center at 1-833-452-0096. Automated information is available 24/7, with agent support available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.