Championing Diversity

SCHENECTADY—Mona Golub is busy. But, she’s never too busy to talk about music.

Golub flashes a smile and a wave from behind the steering wheel as she swings her car along the side of the Music Haven stage in Schenectady’s Central Park. She’s just arrived for the interview after reviewing preparations for the July 4 performance at Albany’s Empire State Plaza. There, organizers pulled off a last-minute pivot to introduce Orleans only hours after their headliner, Bruce Hornsby, suddenly canceled.

“I can’t take credit for that,” Golub said. Her family’s Price Chopper/Market 32 sponsors the annual show, but she credits the state’s Office of General Services for pulling off the feat. She’s busy enough as the producing artistic director of the Music Haven Concert Series, where she has shaped the series into a celebrated event in the 518.

Her work is a labor of love, making the series a beloved institution by offering free access to high-quality performances in the heart of Central Park. Her legacy is one of dedication, vision, and a commitment to ensuring that music remains an integral part of the community’s cultural fabric.

She’s spent “more than half my life” juggling the logistics of ushering musical acts from around the world and corralling 50-plus volunteers for each show. She manages everything from artist bookings and sponsorships to marketing and community partnerships. The series relies on private funding, with some support from the city of Schenectady. This string of shows is advertised as Music Haven’s 34th season, though she’s been doing it for 35 years—we won’t mention the global pandemic of 2020.

“When I think back to those formative years, and I was dealing with agents over the phone, and mailing offers—they would send me 8 by 10 black-and-white photos for promotion,” she said. “I laugh because, really, certain things have advanced incredibly.” The information superhighway has offered more access to agents and musicians, allowing for black-and-white photos to be replaced by mp3 files, videos, and url addresses. It’s also aided in the audience experience.

The Music Haven Concert Series is also about creating a comprehensive experience. Over the years, the food offerings have expanded, reflecting the locales from which the artists hail. This attention to detail enhances the overall experience for attendees, providing a deeper connection to the music and its cultural origins. This year features an expanded concession stand.

“The food offering used to be a single food truck and an ice cream vendor,” Golub said. And across the last six, seven, eight years, we’ve created a program whereby our concession stand reflects the locales from which the artists have come. So specialty dishes and specialty beverages and things that kind of round out the experience of wherever it is we’re traveling to that evening. That’s incremental. That’s new, and will be bigger and better than ever this summer than it’s been.”

Golub’s eye is always on the future. As musicians play on stage, she’s already preparing for the next season. But, after 35 years, she said she’s looking for someone to work alongside her, to learn the ropes and eventually take over. She said her goal is to facilitate a smooth transition, preserving the legacy of the series while allowing for new visions and ideas to take it forward.

“I’m not planning my exit, but I would like to work with somebody,” she said. “I don’t ever want to see the stage go dark. … I want to ensure that someone comes in with a plan and some understanding of, maybe, how to go about making it happen as I did. And yet I think it’s perfectly wonderful for somebody to have a different vision about what should be on the stage or how it should go forward. I just would like to encourage and facilitate a transition that makes sense and doesn’t leave the community without.”

The Music Haven Concert Series continues on July 14 with Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, bringing zydeco music to the stage. The Brass Machine will be the special guest for the evening.

On July 21, the series continues with Slavic Soul Party, a Balkan Brass Roma Gypsy funk band. Niva will be the special guest. Traditional Irish music will fill the air on July 28 with Goitse, accompanied by special guest Hair of the Dog.

The Anat Cohen Quartetinho will perform Brazilian jazz on August 4, with the Art D’echo Trio +1 as the special guest. Classic Cuban Son will be showcased by Eliades Ochoa on August 11, with Bolero Blues as the special guests. Banda Magda will bring their global folk and jazz sound on August 18, with special guests to be announced.

Additional performances include the SUNY Schenectady Jazz Faculty Combo with Delfeayo Marsalis on August 5. The 42nd Infantry Division Band of the New York Army National Guard will perform on August 9, followed by the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to John Williams on August 10.

The Blues BBQ event on August 16 will feature Blood Brothers, Misty Blues, and Piedmont Bluz. On August 24, MOPCO Improv Theater will present “Spontaneous Broadway,” supported by a Schenectady County Arts & Culture Grant.

The Alfresco Film & Event Series will include Bollywood Night on August 23, featuring Veena & Devesh Chandra, Lalita Ramnauth, Indian & Guyanese food, and a screening of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” “Reggae Sunset” on August 30 will feature Meta & The Cornerstones, Caribbean food, and a screening of “Bob Marley: One Love.” “Paint the Park Pink” on September 6 will feature classic summer tunes from Fly 92, pink food, and a screening of “Barbie.”

All shows begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The series promises a diverse range of music and entertainment, supported by generous sponsors and grants.